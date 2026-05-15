Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo discussed by Portland coach Phil Neville ahead of Inter Miami clash

Inter Miami will play their second-to-last match before the Major League Soccer season pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, when they host the Portland Timbers at Nu Stadium. Head coach Phil Neville spoke about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the game.

“I was lucky enough to play with one of the greatest in Cristiano, and on Sunday I’ll be out to coach against one of the greatest, which is an honor,” Neville said during Friday’s press conference in Miami, shared by reporter Jose Armando on X.

The former English defender played alongside Ronaldo between 2003 and 2005 during his final seasons at Manchester United, when the Portuguese forward had just arrived from Sporting CP as a teenager. Together, they won the 2003-04 FA Cup under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Neville later praised Messi’s commitment since arriving at Inter Miami and explained how it has positively impacted MLS. “I love, and I loved it with the other stars here like Sergio Busquets and Alba, that when they score, they celebrate. They’re not here for a holiday. They’re not here just to pick up whatever money they’re earning. They’re here to win,” the Portland coach said.

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“There was a game, I think it was in Orlando, they were maybe 2-0 down, and the greatest player in the world is arguing with maybe the goalkeeping coach from Orlando on the bench,” Neville recalled. “That, for me, inspires the whole league. What them guys are doing shows their hunger, their desire to be the absolute greatest every single day.”

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Phil Neville reflects on his time at Inter Miami

When Lionel Messi agreed to join Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, the club had decided to hire Gerardo Martino just one week earlier. The Argentine coach arrived as the replacement for Phil Neville, who had held the position since January 2021.

Asked whether he regrets not having the opportunity to coach Messi at Inter Miami, Neville was completely honest: “I had incredible relationships with the owners, so it didn’t just happen in seven days. At the start of the season, I was under no illusions that probably, if he came in, I wouldn’t be here. And that’s totally fine.”

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The coach then discussed his relationship with David Beckham, his former Manchester United teammate and an Inter Miami executive: “One of the best friends of my life is the owner of the football club, so it’s not as if we kept secrets from each other during that period.”

Inter Miami searching for first home victory

Despite enjoying a strong 2026 MLS season and currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference standings, Inter Miami still have unfinished business: earning their first win at their new home.

Since the official opening of Nu Stadium in early April, the Herons have played four matches there, recording three draws and one loss. On Sunday, they will look to end that streak against the Portland Timbers. If they fail to do so, they will have another opportunity seven days later when they host the Philadelphia Union in their final match before the break.

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