Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Georgia vs Turkey match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia
© Levan Verdzeuli/Getty ImagesKhvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Georgia vs Turkey on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Georgia vs Turkey
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Thursday, September 4, 2025
WHERE FS2, ViX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group E of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers gets underway with Spain as the heavy favorite, while Bulgaria looks likely to be the group’s underdog. That leaves the battle between Turkey and Georgia carrying major weight in the race for the second spot.

Turkey enter with a youthful roster eager to make its mark and push the team back to the world stage, while Georgia are counting on the star Kvaratskhelia to spearhead their push for a first-ever World Cup berth. This game has the potential to be one of the group’s defining moments.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Georgia vs Turkey and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Mexico vs Turkey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International friendly game

How to watch Mexico vs Turkey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International friendly game

Mexico will face Turkey in a 2025 friendly match. Here's all the key information, including kickoff details and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming in the USA.

How to watch USA vs Turkey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International friendly game

How to watch USA vs Turkey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International friendly game

The United States will take on Turkey in a 2025 international friendly. Here's all the key information, including kickoff details and how to watch the match live on TV or through streaming platforms in the USA.

Jose Mourinho's explosive outburst in Istanbul derby: Will he face a ban after grabbing rival manager’s nose?

Jose Mourinho's explosive outburst in Istanbul derby: Will he face a ban after grabbing rival manager’s nose?

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to controversy, and his recent outburst in Turkey has only enhanced his touchline image.A heated Turkish Cup quarter-final between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray led to an unprecedented altercation between the Portuguese manager and his opposition coach, Okan Buruk.

Will James Rodríguez play? Predicted lineups for Colombia vs Bolivia in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Will James Rodríguez play? Predicted lineups for Colombia vs Bolivia in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Colombia can secure its ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a win over Bolivia in Barranquilla on Matchday 17 of the qualifiers.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo