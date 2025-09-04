Will Lionel Messi play? Projected lineups for Argentina vs Venezuela in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

The South American World Cup Qualifiers are nearing their end, but for Argentina and Lionel Messi, the job has long been done. Already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Albiceleste will host Venezuela on Thursday, September 4, at River Plate’s Estadio Monumental. While the result won’t affect Argentina’s ticket to the tournament, this clash carries historic weight: it could be Messi’s final official match on Argentine soil.

Argentina’s place at the 2026 World Cup was secured months ago, giving coach Lionel Scaloni a chance to experiment with younger players and build depth. The roster includes exciting prospects such as Franco Mastantuono, Nico Paz, and Claudio Echeverri, who could get valuable minutes alongside veterans.

The unique context lies in Messi’s presence. Since Argentina is one of the host nations for the 2030 World Cup’s centenary match, the team will not participate in the next round of qualifiers. That means Thursday’s game may be Messi’s last competitive appearance in Argentina wearing the national team jersey, adding a bittersweet atmosphere for fans packing the Monumental.

Venezuela’s fight for history

For Venezuela, this match is everything. Currently sitting on 18 points and in the playoff zone, La Vinotinto is battling to secure its first-ever World Cup appearance. Facing Argentina and Colombia in this final window, their path remains extremely tough.

Venezuela has a historic opportunity to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

Even if Venezuela manages to win both games, direct qualification is not guaranteed. However, taking all six points would lock in at least a playoff berth. Their fate could also depend on Colombia’s clash with Bolivia, which may close off Venezuela’s chance of direct qualification if Los Cafeteros win.

Projected Lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

Venezuela: Rafael Romo; Wilker Ángel, Nahuel Ferraresi, Jon Aramburu, Miguel Navarro; José Martínez, Jefferson Savarino, Telasco Segovia, Yeferson Soteldo; Josef Martínez, Salomón Rondón.

For Argentina, this match is about celebrating its heroes and shaping its future. For Venezuela, it’s a desperate bid to keep the World Cup dream alive. And for fans around the world, it could be the last time to see Lionel Messi play a competitive match in his home country. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, September 4—a date that may go down as one of the most emotional nights in Argentine soccer history.

