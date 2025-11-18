Trending topics:
How to watch Spain vs Türkiye match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Leonardo Herrera

Martin Zubimendi of Spain
© Levan Verdzeuli/Getty ImagesMartin Zubimendi of Spain
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs Türkiye on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Spain vs Türkiye
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, November 18, 2025
WHERE ViX and Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

This clash still brings plenty to watch for, even if the drama isn’t quite as heavy as the standings suggest. The top two sides in Group E square off in a matchup that looks decisive on the surface, but Spain’s dominant +19 goal differential means Türkiye would need an almost unthinkable eight-goal win to shake up the order.

That reality trims the suspense in the qualification battle, yet the contest remains meaningful: Spain uses this as a final warm-up before the Finalissima, while Türkiye gets a timely chance to test itself against top-tier competition with the playoffs on the horizon. Don’t miss this one.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Spain vs Türkiye and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
