Will James Rodríguez play? Predicted lineups for Colombia vs Bolivia in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

The South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are entering their decisive stage, and few matches carry as much weight as Colombia vs. Bolivia. For Colombia and James Rodríguez, the equation is simple: three points will secure their place in the World Cup, with the chance to celebrate qualification in front of their fans at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. For Bolivia, the situation is much more desperate—they must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Under coach Néstor Lorenzo, Colombia has hit a rough patch at the worst possible moment. The team is winless in its last six qualifiers, with three defeats and three draws dragging them down to sixth place in the standings. Despite this slump, Colombia still holds a crucial advantage: 22 points and a four-point cushion over Venezuela with just two games left.

A win against Bolivia would all but seal their qualification, but another setback could leave them vulnerable. Venezuela, sitting seventh with 18 points, still has a chance to catch them and force Colombia into the playoff zone.

Bolivia’s last chance

Bolivia has exceeded expectations in this qualifying campaign, picking up 17 points from five wins, two draws, and nine losses. Still, the math is clear: they must win their final two matches and hope Venezuela fails to collect points. Otherwise, their dream of reaching the 2026 World Cup will come to an end.

Bolivia could qualify for its fourth World Cup, the last one being in 1994.

History, however, is not on their side. Colombia has consistently dominated Bolivia in Barranquilla, with memorable victories dating back to 1997, when Antony de Ávila, Carlos Valderrama, and Faustino Asprilla all scored in a 3-0 triumph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Venezuela’s historic World Cup chase: Scenarios in qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia

The table leaves no room for error

The stakes could not be higher. Colombia, with 22 points and a +4 goal difference, controls its destiny. But one mistake could bring back the ghosts of past qualifying heartbreaks. For Bolivia, it’s do-or-die—a loss eliminates them from contention.

Projected lineups

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Johan Mojica, Davinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina, Santiago Arias; Jhojan Portilla, Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Ríos; Juan Camilo Campaz, Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez

Bolivia: Carlos Lampe; Medina, Haquin, Sagredo, Zabala, Fernández; Villarroel, Vaca, Villamil; Algarañaz, Paniagua.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Colombia, Thursday’s clash in Barranquilla is a golden opportunity to end the suspense and lock in their ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For Bolivia, it’s about survival and hope. The atmosphere will be electric, the pressure immense, and the outcome could define the fate of both nations on the road to 2026.