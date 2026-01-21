Trending topics:
Champions League
Comments

How to watch Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Alexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesAlexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Wednesday, January 21, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, UniMás, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

It’s a high-stakes clash between historic rivals with different paths in mind but the same sense of urgency, as Atletico Madrid arrive sitting eighth on 12 points after a gritty 3–2 win over PSV on the previous Matchday, a result that kept them inside the top-eight picture while leaving little margin for error with multiple challengers close behind.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, enter the matchup with nine points and slim hopes of cracking the top eight, though their more attainable target is securing a place in the Round of 32, a scenario that makes a victory at home all but mandatory as they look to keep their European campaign alive.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
