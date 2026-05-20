Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric learn Milan’s true contract intentions after crucial UEFA Champions League qualification revival

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric are both facing uncertain moments in their Milan careers as the Serie A giant prepares for what could become another dramatic summer at San Siro. After a difficult stretch threatened to derail the campaign, Milan suddenly finds itself back in a strong position in the race for Champions League qualification, and it’s a development that could reshape several major decisions inside the club.

The Rossoneri entered the final weeks of the season under enormous pressure following a worrying collapse in form during April. However, a crucial 2-1 victory away against Genoa, combined with Juventus losing 2-0 to Fiorentina, completely changed the atmosphere surrounding the club. Milan now sits third in the Serie A table with a two-point advantage over fifth-placed Como heading into the final weekend of the season.

That turnaround has given the club renewed hope of securing a place in next season’s Champions League, something that may directly influence the futures of several important players. According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan is preparing to make key decisions regarding multiple first-team stars once the season officially concludes.

The situation involves players across every department of the squad, including Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Fikayo Tomori. The uncertainty reflects how turbulent the season has been for the Red and Blacks. For long stretches of the campaign, the club looked secure inside the top four, yet a sharp decline in performances almost pushed the side completely out of Champions League contention.

Now, with qualification suddenly back within reach, Milan’s internal strategy may change significantly. The Serie A giant reportedly views Champions League soccer as a crucial factor in determining which players stay and which players leave.

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What is Milan’s reported stance on Luka Modric?

One of the most fascinating situations surrounds Luka Modric. The Croatian veteran moved to San Siro after leaving Real Madrid last summer and signed a one-year contract that included an option for an additional season.

According to the report, qualifying for the Champions League is considered essential if Milan hopes to convince Modric to remain for another year. Without Europe’s biggest competition, the chances of the 40-year-old staying at San Siro appear far lower.

Luka Modric of AC Milan.

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The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner arrived in Italy carrying enormous experience and leadership after one of the greatest midfield careers in modern soccer history. Even at this stage of his career, his presence inside the dressing room remains highly valued by the club.

In recent months, it has become harder to forecast Modric’s future due to the uncertainty surrounding the club’s season. Now, though, the recent improvement in results may give the Rossoneri one final opportunity to extend his stay.

What is Milan’s reported stance on Christian Pulisic?

Eventually, there is Christian Pulisic, facing a very different kind of uncertainty. The United States international remains one of Milan’s biggest attacking stars, but discussions over a new contract have reportedly slowed considerably.

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La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Milan had been working toward an extension for several months before negotiations stalled earlier this year. Pulisic is reportedly seeking a salary closer to Rafael Leao’s, while doubts also remain about the direction of the project at San Siro. His current contract expires in the summer of 2027, meaning the Italian side still has time to negotiate.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Serie A match.

However, the report makes it clear that some kind of decision will likely arrive this summer. “Something will have to happen,” La Gazzetta dello Sport states regarding the 27-year-old forward’s situation. That could mean either a contract renewal or a possible transfer if an agreement cannot be reached.

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The timing is particularly important because Pulisic will spend much of the summer focused on the World Cup in the United States. Milan, meanwhile, wants clarity before entering another demanding season.