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France legend Thierry Henry praises former boss Pep Guardiola: ‘This guy reopened my eyes on the way I see the game’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Thierry Henry (L) and Pep Guardiola (R), head coach of Manchester City.
© Mike Lawrie & Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesThierry Henry (L) and Pep Guardiola (R), head coach of Manchester City.

Thierry Henry is one of the many legends who had the privilege of being coached by Pep Guardiola, a manager who has left an indelible mark on the modern game. With Guardiola widely expected to leave Manchester City, Henry paid tribute to his former boss, admitting that the Spaniard “reopened my eyes on the way I see the game.”

Recent reports have confirmed that Guardiola has decided to leave Manchester City after a decade at the club. Although the Spanish coach has publicly stopped short of confirming the decision, with just one year remaining on his contract a departure appears all but inevitable, and the conversation around his legacy in English football is already well underway.

During a CBS Sports UEFA Champions League Final preview call attended by World Soccer Talk, Henry was asked about the man who once coached him at FC Barcelona and about Guardiola’s lasting influence on the competition. “Pep has been able succeed wherever he went, and obviously that involves the Champions League, because in any team that he coached he was in the Champions League. It’s the way he goes about the game, the intensity that he puts in his team,” Henry said.

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Placing Guardiola within a lineage of legendary coaches that includes Rinus Michels, Johan Cruyff and Louis van Gaal, Henry spoke about how Guardiola caught the game off guard by consistently losing great players and rebuilding as if they “were never there.” Beyond reviving the false nine position, the French legend also highlighted Guardiola’s more recent tactical innovation at City, turning fullbacks into players capable of occupying the interior pockets of the pitch and functioning as holding midfielders.

Josep Guardiola coach of Barcelona talks to Thierry Henry.

Josep Guardiola coach of Barcelona talks to Thierry Henry.

Henry, who worked under Guardiola at Barcelona between 2008 and 2010, recognized his former manager’s philosophy as something that will leave a lasting imprint on the sport for years to come. “I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but I’m just saying he invented something that wasn’t there. And just for that, and with what he has also won, and how he transmitted and how he transcended and inspired people,” he said.

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The France legend saved his most personal tribute for last, describing Guardiola’s influence as a genuine revelation. “I thought for a very long time that I was okay understanding the game. But this guy opened my eyes on how I see the game now. So I think for me, it’s like I said, just outstanding,” he concluded.

Where to watch: PSG vs. Arsenal Champions League Final

Fans in the United States can catch the UEFA Champions League final live on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. PSG advanced past Bayern Munich in a thrilling semifinal that ended 6-5 on aggregate, while Arsenal, now Premier League champions, came through after a 2-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid.

The final is set for the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, with American rock band The Killers headlining the Kickoff Show. Scheduled for Saturday, May 31, the showdown could see Arsenal lift their first ever Champions League trophy, or PSG become the first club to win the competition in back-to-back seasons since Real Madrid claimed three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018.

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