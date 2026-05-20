Pep Guardiola proposed as next USMNT coach by American legend Alexi Lalas

This week, Pep Guardiola became one of the biggest names in soccer headlines around the world after reports from respected insiders Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs claimed his departure from Manchester City at the end of the current season is already considered a done deal. Against that backdrop, American soccer legend Alexi Lalas discussed the possibility of the USMNT taking advantage of the situation.

“If Pep Guardiola is available and he’s open to it, you would be dumb not to take that call and to sit down, and to see how he thinks about these things,” the former defender began by saying on Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union on Fox Sports. “You absolutely make that call, you might even get that call. I mean, we know Pep famously took a sabbatical. Where did he go? Went to the United States. It might appeal to him.”

Indeed, when Guardiola ended his successful four-year run with Barcelona in 2012, he took a year-long break during which he spent significant time in New York. During that period, he prepared for his next challenge with Bayern Munich, including learning German.

Now, with Guardiola’s departure from Manchester City seemingly decided, it remains unclear what the Spanish coach’s next step will be. It is also worth noting that Guardiola has worked continuously for the past 13 years, immediately beginning his tenure in England after completing his three seasons with Bayern Munich.

Lalas believes Guardiola needs a challenge like the USMNT

From 2008 through the present, Pep Guardiola has built a legacy that places him among the most successful managers in soccer history. In fact, he currently ranks second all-time with 40 trophies, trailing only Sir Alex Ferguson’s 49.

see also Pep Guardiola reportedly uneasy over Manchester City departure leak amid Premier League title race

However, Alexi Lalas believes Guardiola still faces an unexplored challenge in his career: “For all of his success and all of his intelligence when it comes to the game, he still has to apply it to a very very different scenario, both in terms of being international, but also in terms of being a lesser team relative to the elites.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former United States international at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups then explained why the USMNT fits that description. “Pep has established his greatness making great teams that much greater. And the US is not a great team that he is falling into,” said the 55-year-old former defender.

Pochettino and his future with the USMNT

For Pep Guardiola to become a realistic option for the future of the USMNT, the position would first need to become available. Right now, the job belongs to Mauricio Pochettino, who was hired in September 2024 on a two-year deal with the goal of leading the team into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

There has still been no official confirmation regarding the Argentine coach’s future once the tournament in North America concludes this summer, which is understandable considering the USMNT’s performance there could ultimately determine the next steps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, Alexi Lalas sounded confident about what will happen with Pochettino after the World Cup. “Pochettino, I think he’s going to move on. I think he’s gonna have some wonderful opportunities. And so, this coaching carousel is going to happen,” the former American player said, therefore opening the door to the possibility of Pep Guardiola.