Casemiro close to teaming up with Messi as Inter Miami advance in talks despite LA Galaxy interest

For months, it has been widely understood that Casemiro would not remain at Manchester United beyond the end of the current season. That has opened the door to several possible destinations for the Brazilian midfielder, with Inter Miami and LA Galaxy emerging as the leading contenders. The club led by Lionel Messi now appears to be in pole position to land the 34-year-old star.

“Inter Miami and LA Galaxy been chasing Casemiro since March,” The Athletic and CBS Sports reporter Tom Bogert said Wednesday through his official X account. “Miami close to landing the Brazil int’t, who is out of contract this summer. Would join after World Cup.”

Among the Brazilian midfielder’s options in recent months have also been clubs from the Saudi Pro League, especially Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, as well as European giants such as AS Roma. However, his future now appears likely to be in MLS, more specifically alongside Lionel Messi.

“Inter Miami is preferred destination for Brazil int’l Casemiro & Miami is closing in on a deal,” Bogert added. Another report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano supported that information, as he posted on X: “Casemiro wants Miami as next destination, with clear expectation to sign soon. The Brazilian wanted to finish season at Man Utd then sign with Inter Miami.”

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Considering that, a final decision could arrive soon since Manchester United’s 2025-26 campaign will conclude this Sunday when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Premier League Matchday 38. Another reason Casemiro is expected to avoid delays regarding his future is the proximity of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Brazil’s training camp set to begin on May 27.

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see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami regain top MLS spot in latest CONCACAF rankings but miss overall Top 3

LA Galaxy still in the race

Inter Miami may be Casemiro’s preferred destination, but that does not mean the path is completely clear. “The LA Galaxy have priority rights & made offers to Casemiro too. That situation needs to be resolved,” Tom Bogert reported.

That situation is tied to MLS rules, which in some aspects differ significantly from those in other leagues around the world. In the United States, each club can place players who are not currently in MLS on their “Discovery List,” giving them priority over other MLS teams in negotiations for that player.

Messi needs elite-level teammates

While Inter Miami’s performance this season has been reasonably strong — they currently sit second in the Eastern Conference — the team’s overall level has raised concerns at different moments throughout the campaign. In that regard, the midfield has been a particular issue.

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The Herons have yet to truly replace Sergio Busquets, who retired in December 2025. David Ayala arrived as a reinforcement for that role but has struggled to establish himself so far, leaving Yannick Bright as the team’s usual defensive midfielder.

The absence of an elite-level player in such a crucial area of the field has been noticeable, increasing the burden on Lionel Messi and the rest of the attacking players. Inter Miami are the highest-scoring team in MLS this season with 33 goals, but they have not always translated that into positive results because of their defensive fragility, to the point of also ranking among the 10 teams with the most goals conceded (24). Casemiro could help solve many of those issues and provide much-needed balance to the team.