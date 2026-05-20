Neymar sparks injury concern in Brazil after earning 2026 World Cup call-up from Carlo Ancelotti

Neymar has been included by Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil’s official squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America. However, the Santos star has sparked major concern following reports that his calf injury is more severe than initially expected.

According to a report from the prestigious Brazilian outlet O Globo, Neymar experienced discomfort in his right calf muscle after completing one of his recent training sessions with Santos. Subsequent medical scans revealed that the forward has sustained an edema in his right calf.

Reporter Diogo Dantas notes that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is treating the calf edema as a moderate injury, meaning his recovery will take longer than originally anticipated.

Given this outlook, the report indicates that Neymar will likely require at least a week of rehabilitation to ensure he can return to full training alongside his teammates ahead of the tournament in North America.

Neymar announced as part of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad. (Getty Images)

Will Neymar make it to Brazil’s training camp?

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is scheduled to begin their pre-World Cup training camp on May 27 at Granja Comary, the national team’s primary training headquarters. If Neymar’s recovery progresses as planned, the Santos talisman should have no issues joining the squad on time for the upcoming sessions.

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However, there remains a risk that the injured area does not respond favorably to rest and physiotherapy, which could extend his recovery timeline. This would be the worst-case scenario for Neymar, as it could leave him severely lacking match fitness heading into the tournament in North America.

Brazil are scheduled to play a send-off match on home soil against Panama on May 31 at the Maracana Stadium, a fixture Neymar aims to feature in if his recovery goes according to plan. Their final friendly before the World Cup will take place against Egypt on June 6 at Huntington Bank Field.

Neymar reportedly ruled out for Santos until after the World Cup

Considering the injury to the Brazilian icon and the absolute priority to protect his health so he arrives in peak condition for the 2026 World Cup, Neymar will play no part in Santos’ remaining four matches prior to the tournament.

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Santos are set to navigate four fixtures before the World Cup break. The Peixe face two Copa Sudamericana clashes (against San Lorenzo and Deportivo Cuenca) and two Brasileirao matches (against Grêmio and Vitoria), with manager Cuca forced to cope without Neymar for all of them.