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Kylian Mbappé’s inner circle reportedly believes Vinicius Jr. wants to make him the ‘bad guy’ at Real Madrid

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr.
© Fran Santiago/Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesReal Madrid stars Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid come from a disappointing season, going through a second consecutive campaign without winning titles. Alongside this, the problems between Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. do not seem to end, generating doubts for next season. Not only have they failed to fully fit into the same system, but the Frenchman’s entourage also supposedly blames the Brazilian for wanting to make the 27-year-old star look like the “bad guy.”

According to Josep Pedrerol, via El Chiringuito, Kylian Mbappé and his inner circle believe that certain members of the locker room are leaking information about whether he goes out for dinner or for a drink, in an attempt to portray him as someone who isn’t fully committed. With this in mind, the 27-year-old star’s inner circle believes that it is Vinicius Jr. who wants to undermine his standing with the fans, causing tension between the two.

After the numerous criticisms over his trip to Italy in the middle of the season, Kylian Mbappé decided to explode in the mixed zone, sending a message to his teammates: “I had authorization from the club to not be in Madrid, and I was not the only one in the squad who was not there,” he said, as per Diario AS. With tensions continuing to grow, the relationship between the French star and Vinícius no longer appears entirely stable, but increasingly complicated.

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Despite the multiple difficulties between Vinícius and Mbappé, Real Madrid supposedly maintain the continuity of both stars as a condition for their next head coach. With this in mind, both stars may need changes in their role on the field, seeking to maximize their performances. Meanwhile, José Mourinho’s potential arrival could also help ease tensions inside the dressing room, something he has already managed to do in previous eras.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates a goal with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates a goal with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappé may be struggling to share spotlight at Real Madrid

Throughout his sporting career, Kylian Mbappé has always been the cornerstone of his teams, something that was clear at AS Monaco FC and PSG, ahead of Neymar and Lionel Messi. Therefore, the Frenchman expected that upon his arrival at Real Madrid it would be the same, removed from defensive responsibilities and being completely protected. However, the 27-year-old striker could be suffering the consequences of sharing the spotlight.

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José Mourinho reportedly set for Real Madrid return with plans to rebuild three key positions

Unlike his previous clubs, Real Madrid do not have a single differential star, as Vinícius and Jude Bellingham are also central pieces of the team. Therefore, Mbappé does not have a team that plays around him, but rather he has to play in order to enhance the team. With this in mind, Mourinho’s potential arrival will be differential in adjusting the Frenchman’s mentality, while also calming the tension surrounding Vinícius Jr., as he must also share the spotlight.

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