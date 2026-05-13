Michael Carrick’s future to be decided as Manchester United reportedly open talks with the Englishman over new deal

Following a disappointing first half of the season, Manchester United decided to appoint Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the campaign. In a surprising turn, the Englishman had an immediate impact on the squad, leading them on a strong run that resulted in securing a place in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. For that reason, they have reportedly decided to open negotiations to offer Carrick a permanent head coach role.

According to Sky Sports Premier League, via X (formerly Twitter), the Red Devils have decided to target Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach. Due to his impressive impact on the team, the front office has opened negotiations with the Englishman, after receiving the approval from Sir Jim Ratcliffe. With this, they aim to build a long-term project, developing young players and competing for titles again.

Carrick not only delivered strong results for Manchester United, but also elevated several players. Since his arrival at the club, Benjamin Šeško and Kobbie Mainoo have regained their starting roles and rediscovered their best form, something that had seemed almost impossible under Rúben Amorim. In addition, Bruno Fernandes has regained his creative freedom, becoming the key attacking midfielder for the offense, alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Even though the Red Devils seem to be leaning toward Carrick, he was not the top choice for the head coach role. After the disappointing tenures of Erik Ten Hag and Amorim, the front office was reportedly seeking winning coaches with extensive experience, with Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique being the top choices. However, both decided to remain with their current teams, making Michael Carrick the most likely candidate due to his impact and willingness.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick celebrates a goal.

Manchester United may need signings to compete in Champions League

While Carrick has already managed to improve Manchester United’s squad, they could face significant challenges in balancing the Champions League and the Premier League at the same time. Because of this, they may need to make several adjustments to the roster, opening the door for multiple players to leave and even including Michael as part of the team’s incoming moves, in order to increase competitiveness ahead of the 2026–27 season.

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Alongside the departures of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, the Red Devils could also be open to the exits of Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee, Tyrell Malacia, and even Marcus Rashford. Following this, they are targeting five reinforcements: Three midfielders, a left-back, and a backup striker, reports Samuel Luckhurst. With this, they aim to have greater capacity to compete in both competitions and fight for titles.