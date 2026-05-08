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Kroos criticizes modern stars using Dembélé as a good example: ‘There are certainly many counterexamples’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Kroos hailed Dembélé's attitude
© Angel Martinez/Getty Images for LaureusKroos hailed Dembélé's attitude

Last Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League final after drawing with Bayern Munich, thanks to a goal from Ousmane Dembélé, who was replaced early. Toni Kroos used him as an example while criticizing modern stars on his podcast.

Kroos said: Luis Enrique substitutes the best player in the world at 65 minutes and he leaves, that’s correct. He high-fives the manager and then he cheers for his teammates from the bench. There are certainly many counterexamples.”

Those were not the only compliments Kroos had to make: “You see how he screams for his teammates from the bench, unlike 90% of the rest who think they are the stars of their teams, making gestures on the field while walking off and then sitting on the bench with a bad expression on their face.”

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Kroos on Luis Enrique

The former midfielder also spoke highly of the manager, pointing to Dembélé’s reaction when he was replaced by Bradley Barcola in a match that was still far from over. For the German, the respect Luis Enrique commands is important because he had strong managers throughout his career.

Dembélé didn’t complain about the substitution (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Dembélé didn’t complain about the substitution (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Choosing to keep Desiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the field while taking off the player who was crowned best last year was clearly a decision that could have made a difference, and that is what led to Kroos’ praise.

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Kroos said: “Why did he take Dembélé out? Because the manager saw he was tired and that Doué and Kvaratskhelia were better that day, so he took him out. Period. Nobody complains. That shows the respect they have for the manager.”

Kroos also praised Kvaratskhelia

The other player he praised was the Georgian, for his talent combined with effort. Kvaratskhelia made a huge play in Paris Saint-Germain’s goal, carrying the ball half the field before providing an easy assist for his teammate: “He works like crazy, and he is still a world-class player.”

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