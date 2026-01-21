Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
champions league
Comments

Is Mohamed Salah playing today? Predicted lineups for Olympique Marseille vs. Liverpool in the Champions League clash

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during a Liverpool FC Training Session.
© Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during a Liverpool FC Training Session.

Despite Liverpool starting the 2025-26 season with serious doubts, they have managed to regain their competitive rhythm in recent games. Following their recent victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League, they are looking to start a winning streak by beating Olympique Marseille today. However, the focus has shifted to the possible inclusion of Mohamed Salah in the starting lineup, as he returns from the AFCON with Egypt and fans are eager to see him back in action.

According to Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference, Mohamed Salah is fully fit to play against Olympique Marseille, having already trained with the team. With this in mind, the Egyptian could start today due to the absence of Alexander Isak and the team’s poor offensive performance in recent games. Given this scenario, the 33-year-old star could make a difference in the scoring side.

While the Reds have managed to avoid defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions, they have had six draws, making it clear that they are still struggling offensively. In addition, star striker Hugo Ekitike is not experiencing his best scoring streak, leaving the team unbalanced. Therefore, coach Slot could look to give Florian Wirtz and Salah more prominence on the wings, seeking to slightly adjust the offense.

Contrary to popular belief, Liverpool do not have an easy game ahead. Olympique Marseille have been establishing themselves as one of the best teams in France. Coach Roberto De Zerbi has crafted a truly unique squad, with standout performances from Amine Gouiri and Mason Greenwood. Additionally, the French team is coming off two consecutive victories in the Champions League and could pose a significant challenge for the Reds.

Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City&#039;s Gianluigi Donnarumma

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is challenged by Ruben Dias and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City.

Olympique Marseille predicted lineup vs. Liverpool

With a full roster available, coach Roberto De Zerbi is unlikely to make any drastic changes to his starting eleven, as Olympique Marseille have maintained impressive consistency. Therefore, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bilal Nadir are likely to stabilize the midfield once again, while Greenwood and Gouiri aim to exploit Liverpool’s evident defensive weaknesses and make a significant impact.

Advertisement
Mohamed Salah speculation ends after eye-opening remarks from Liverpool coach Arne Slot

see also

Mohamed Salah speculation ends after eye-opening remarks from Liverpool coach Arne Slot

Considering this, Olympique Marseille could lineup as follows: Geronimo Rulli; Benjamin Pavard, Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina; Amir Murillo, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bilal Nadir, Timothy Weah; Mason Greenwood, Amine Gouiri, Hamed Traoré.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Olympique Marseille

Unlike Olympique Marseille, Liverpool arrive into today’s game with key absentees as Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni and Stefan Bajcetic hold injury concerns. Additionally, Ibrahima Konate could also be absent after missing the latest training for personal reasons. Nonetheless, coach Arne Slot is expected to make just little chances in the lineup, betting again for Mohamed Salah in the right wing as key figure in today’s Champions League game.

With this in mind, Liverpool could play as follows: Alisson Becker; Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Olympique Marseille take on Liverpool in league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the clash in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast information across TV and streaming platforms.

Xabi Alonso’s future could take surprising turn: Ex-Real Madrid coach reportedly targets top Premier League move

Xabi Alonso’s future could take surprising turn: Ex-Real Madrid coach reportedly targets top Premier League move

After his departure from Real Madrid, many expected Xabi Alonso to take a break from the pitch. However, it appears his future might take an unexpected turn, with strong speculation about a potential move to a major Premier League team.

Virgil van Dijk may soon have a new teammate: Liverpool reportedly eye a major young defensive signing for the 2026-27 season

Virgil van Dijk may soon have a new teammate: Liverpool reportedly eye a major young defensive signing for the 2026-27 season

Despite missing out on signing Marc Guehi, Liverpool remain determined to secure a center back. The Reds have now reportedly focused their attention on a promising young talent to partner with Virgil van Dijk in the 2026-27 season.

How to watch Slavia Praha vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Slavia Praha vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Slavia Praha play against Barcelona in league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the clash in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast information across TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo