Is Mohamed Salah playing today? Predicted lineups for Olympique Marseille vs. Liverpool in the Champions League clash

Despite Liverpool starting the 2025-26 season with serious doubts, they have managed to regain their competitive rhythm in recent games. Following their recent victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League, they are looking to start a winning streak by beating Olympique Marseille today. However, the focus has shifted to the possible inclusion of Mohamed Salah in the starting lineup, as he returns from the AFCON with Egypt and fans are eager to see him back in action.

According to Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference, Mohamed Salah is fully fit to play against Olympique Marseille, having already trained with the team. With this in mind, the Egyptian could start today due to the absence of Alexander Isak and the team’s poor offensive performance in recent games. Given this scenario, the 33-year-old star could make a difference in the scoring side.

While the Reds have managed to avoid defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions, they have had six draws, making it clear that they are still struggling offensively. In addition, star striker Hugo Ekitike is not experiencing his best scoring streak, leaving the team unbalanced. Therefore, coach Slot could look to give Florian Wirtz and Salah more prominence on the wings, seeking to slightly adjust the offense.

Contrary to popular belief, Liverpool do not have an easy game ahead. Olympique Marseille have been establishing themselves as one of the best teams in France. Coach Roberto De Zerbi has crafted a truly unique squad, with standout performances from Amine Gouiri and Mason Greenwood. Additionally, the French team is coming off two consecutive victories in the Champions League and could pose a significant challenge for the Reds.

Olympique Marseille predicted lineup vs. Liverpool

With a full roster available, coach Roberto De Zerbi is unlikely to make any drastic changes to his starting eleven, as Olympique Marseille have maintained impressive consistency. Therefore, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bilal Nadir are likely to stabilize the midfield once again, while Greenwood and Gouiri aim to exploit Liverpool’s evident defensive weaknesses and make a significant impact.

Considering this, Olympique Marseille could lineup as follows: Geronimo Rulli; Benjamin Pavard, Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina; Amir Murillo, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bilal Nadir, Timothy Weah; Mason Greenwood, Amine Gouiri, Hamed Traoré.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Olympique Marseille

Unlike Olympique Marseille, Liverpool arrive into today’s game with key absentees as Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni and Stefan Bajcetic hold injury concerns. Additionally, Ibrahima Konate could also be absent after missing the latest training for personal reasons. Nonetheless, coach Arne Slot is expected to make just little chances in the lineup, betting again for Mohamed Salah in the right wing as key figure in today’s Champions League game.

With this in mind, Liverpool could play as follows: Alisson Becker; Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.

