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PSG vs Arsenal: Top 3 battles to watch in the Champions League final

Zach Lowy

By Zach Lowy

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PSG's Nuno Mendes vs Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.
© Getty ImagesPSG's Nuno Mendes vs Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

The 2025/26 Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal on May 30 is guaranteed to be an intriguing clash of tactical styles.

PSG head into the game as the defending champions and with a deserved reputation for being one of the most well-rounded teams in Europe.

By contrast, Arsenal are functional rather than spectacular, with their progress to the final built on defensive solidity and effectiveness from set-pieces.

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With that in mind, read on as we identify three key battles which will play a key role in determining the outcome of this season’s Champions League.

Nuno Mendes vs. Bukayo Saka

Nuno Mendes is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, with his defensive solidity and attacking prowess often proving too hot for opponents to handle. His head-to-head with Bukayo Saka in Budapest will be a matchup that will go a long way in determining which team eventually lifts the trophy.

Mendes missed PSG’s recent Ligue 1 game against Brest with a thigh problem, but he is expected to be fully fit for the showpiece final at the end of the month.

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He has featured in every game for PSG in the competition this season, recording an 89 percent passing accuracy (802 out of 894) and recovering the ball on 83 occasions.

Mendes has also completed 13 out of 19 clearances and won 14 out of 26 tackles, highlighting his willingness to undertake his defensive duties. The 23-year-old is hugely effective in attacking areas, making 30 runs into the attacking third. He has weighed in with two goals and two assists.

While Saka’s statistics in this season’s Champions League are respectable, injuries have impacted the influence he has had on Arsenal’s run to the final. He has bagged three goals and two assists in 10 appearances and will be desperate to improve his tally against the defending champions.

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Saka has made just 20 runs into the penalty area and eight runs into a key play area, which suggests he has not been playing with the freedom he is renowned for.

He heads into the final with a point to prove, having produced two anonymous performances against Mendes in last season’s semifinal. If the Portuguese full-back dominates their latest matchup, Arsenal’s hopes of knocking PSG off their perch will be diminished.

Ousmane Dembele vs. Gabriel

Injuries have prevented Ousmane Dembele from hitting the same heights as last season, but he is still one of PSG’s most potent attacking weapons.

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Dembele has bagged seven goals and two assists in 12 Champions League appearances this term. His tally includes three goals in the semifinal against Bayern Munich. The Ballon d’Or winner has flourished since Kylian Mbappe left the club, and his unselfishness undoubtedly puts his former teammate to shame.

Having run himself into the ground in the second leg against Bayern, the Frenchman’s unbridled enthusiasm on the sidelines was a sight to behold. He will fancy his chances of causing Arsenal’s defense problems in Budapest, having scored against them in the first leg of last season’s semifinal.

Dembele swept home a low finish from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s delivery early in the game. His sweet strike bore similarities to the goal he scored against Bayern in their second meeting this season.

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If Arsenal are to have any chance of featuring on the Champions League winners list for the first time, Gabriel will need to keep the Frenchman quiet. He has been a standout performer for the Gunners in this season’s competition, completing 33 out of 45 clearances and making 14 blocks.

Gabriel has recovered the ball on 55 occasions, completed 463 out of 514 passes, and coordinated Arsenal’s set-pieces at both ends of the pitch. Defensive partner William Saliba will also need to be wary of Dembele, but the onus for keeping him under control will fall primarily on Gabriel’s shoulders.

Arsenal have conceded just six goals in 14 Champions League games this term, but the Frenchman unquestionably has the ability to cause them problems.

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PSG’s midfield vs. Arsenal’s midfield

Individual battles are only part of the equation in determining the outcome in the final. The midfield will have a huge influence on which team lifts the trophy.

Last season’s semifinal meeting between the two sides will likely cause Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plenty of headaches in the run-up to the final. PSG trio Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz left the Gunners chasing shadows, making a mockery of pre-semifinal predictions rating Arsenal as the favorites to win the tie.

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Declan Rice produced a strong display in the previous round against Real Madrid, sparking talk that he had finally justified the sizable fee Arsenal paid to secure his services. However, PSG’s midfield ran rings around him in the semifinal, and it is not unreasonable to imagine that the same thing could happen in Budapest. Their recent victory over Bayern highlighted why their midfield is levels above anything Arsenal can put out on the field in the final.

They produced a devastating attacking display in the first leg before demonstrating their willingness to dig deep defensively in the reverse fixture.

By contrast, the Gunners are heavily reliant on functionality in the middle of the park. In simple terms, they lack PSG’s penchant for flair in that area. Rice looked like a long season was catching up with him at West Ham United on Sunday, and the strain could prove to be telling in the final.

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PSG’s midfield looked fresh against Bayern, with their players running as hard at the end of the game as they had at the start. When factoring in their greater levels of creativity, PSG could give Arsenal’s midfield an extremely torrid time later this month.

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