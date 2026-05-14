Christian Pulisic and Milan could receive surprise Champions League race boost as Luka Modric pushes for return vs Genoa, but it depends on one key factor

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric may yet have one final opportunity to rescue Milan’s season, with the Croatian veteran suddenly targeting an unexpected comeback before the campaign reaches its conclusion. The Italian club has struggled badly in recent weeks, and just when hopes of a recovery seemed to fade, a new possibility has emerged behind the scenes at Milanello.

Milan remains locked in a tense battle for a Champions League place after a dramatic collapse in form since February. With only two Serie A matches remaining, the Rossoneri know there is almost no margin for error if they want to avoid missing Europe’s biggest competition next season.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side once looked comfortably positioned to secure Champions League qualification after a strong first half of the campaign. However, a disastrous run of results has thrown everything into uncertainty.

The pressure has intensified after the Italian giant managed only one victory in the last six matches. Defensive mistakes, midfield instability, and a lack of control in key moments have left the club vulnerable at the worst possible time of the season.

Pulisic continues struggling to carry the attack through difficult stretches, but Milan’s overall performances have become increasingly inconsistent. The upcoming trip to Genoa and the final home match against Cagliari are now being treated like cup finals inside the club.

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see also Christian Pulisic receives key recovery timeline ahead of Genoa fixture in Serie A as USMNT’s countdown to 2026 World Cup intensifies with 30 days to go

Luka Modric reportedly refuses to give up despite Allegri’s pessimism

Much of the recent concern surrounding Milan centered on Luka Modric’s injury against Juventus. The Croatian midfielder suffered a fractured cheekbone after a collision with Manuel Locatelli and required surgery shortly afterward. At first, many inside the club believed his season was immediately over.

Milan’s official communication even suggested the midfielder would focus entirely on recovering in time for the 2026 World Cup. Allegri himself recently admitted the situation looked bleak. “Even if Modric comes to Milanello to work, it’s almost impossible that he’ll be on the pitch on for the final game,” Allegri recently said. Still, the Croatian veteran appears unwilling to accept that outcome quietly.

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The one key thing that will decide everything

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Modric wants to return as early as Sunday’s match against Genoa rather than waiting until the final game against Cagliari. The midfielder is reportedly preparing for another round of medical examinations this week to evaluate how well the fractured cheekbone is healing.

If the results are positive, Milan would immediately begin preparing a special protective face mask for him. However, the final decision will not belong to the 40-year-old maestro himself. The medical staff must determine whether the injury is stable enough for him to safely return.

Luka Modric of AC Milan is assisted off by medical staff after going down injured.

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Modric’s perseverance throughout his recuperation has allegedly impressed others at the club. Despite his swollen face still being clearly visible, the Croatian recently visited the dressing room before Milan’s match against Atalanta to support his teammates. The veteran midfielder understands exactly what is at stake.

see also Christian Pulisic on edge as Milan faces major consequences without UEFA Champions League, and it could impact Massimiliano Allegri and Luka Modric too

UEFA Champions League qualification could influence not only the Red and Blacks’ future plans, but also his own future at the club. Journalist Matteo Moretto claims that if the club secures a place in the Champions League, the chances of Modric staying for another season increase significantly. His leadership has already earned enormous respect inside the squad despite arriving only recently after leaving Real Madrid.