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How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 US Open Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Malachi Jones of New York City FC
© Jacob Kupferman/Getty ImagesMalachi Jones of New York City FC
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Columbus Crew vs New York City FC
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Wednesday, May 20, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

New York City FC and Columbus Crew are set for an important Eastern Conference showdown with both clubs chasing very different goals. NYCFC enter the match with 19 points and remain in the playoff hunt despite trailing conference leaders Nashville SC.

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On the other hand, Columbus sit on just 13 points and are desperate for a turnaround after slipping outside the play-in spots. With momentum and a potential US Open Cup run on the line, this is a matchup fans will not want to miss.

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
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Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
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1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
2. Choose between the ‘Paramount+ Essential’ or ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ options. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the Annual option. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.
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3. Next, you’ll need to create a free Paramount+ account:
4. Enter your contact details, and click ‘Continue’ to move to the next step.
5. The following page explains the free 7-day trial:
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6. Enter your payment details and then click ‘Start Paramount+’ to begin your free trial.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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