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How to watch France vs Northern Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Kylian Mbappe of France
© Hannah Foslien/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France
Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Northern Ireland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO France vs Northern Ireland
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 3:10pm ET / 12:10pm PT • Monday, June 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France continues its World Cup preparations as one of the tournament’s leading contenders, looking to build momentum behind a talented squad led by Kylian Mbappe. After winning the title in 2018 and finishing runner-up in 2022, Les Bleus enter this friendly focused on sharpening their form.

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Northern Ireland, meanwhile, views the matchup as a valuable test against one of Europe’s top teams as it continues its development and pursues the long-term goal of returning to the World Cup stage.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch France vs Northern Ireland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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