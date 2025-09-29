Trending topics:
U20 World Cup
How to watch France U20 vs South Africa U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans of France wave their national flag
© Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesFans of France wave their national flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch France U20 vs South Africa U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO France U20 vs South Africa U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Monday, September 29, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France U20 opens its World Cup journey with plenty of buzz, armed with a lineup full of rising stars and a reputation as one of the favorites to contend for the title. The French squad enters the tournament with lofty expectations and will be looking to deliver a commanding performance right out of the gate.

On the other side, South Africa U20 arrives with its own sense of purpose, aiming to prove it belongs on this stage. With the senior team inching closer to another World Cup berth, the younger generation is eager to build on that energy and make its presence felt.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch France U20 vs South Africa U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
