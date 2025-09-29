Pep Guardiola delivers worrying update on Manchester City star Rodri’s fitness ahead of Champions League clash

Rodri has returned to action for Manchester City this season, but he has struggled to find the consistency and form that once made him a Ballon d’Or winner. With the Citizens still searching for their rhythm ahead of their next UEFA Champions League showdown against AS Monaco, head coach Pep Guardiola provided a concerning update on the midfielder’s condition.

After missing the Premier League opener, Rodri worked his way back into the side, featuring in four league matches as well as City’s Champions League debut against Napoli. However, he was left out of the squad entirely for the EFL Cup and again for the weekend’s league clash with Burnley, a decision that raised eyebrows among supporters.

Asked about Rodri’s situation in his post-match press conference, Guardiola offered a worrying explanation: “Rodri, yesterday in training, he said, ‘I’m not able to play. I have a lot of pain in my knee, I cannot play, I cannot play’. And I said, ‘You cannot play? You don’t play. So, another one is going to play’. I don’t know yet, I don’t know.“

Against Burnley, former Barcelona and Porto midfielder Nico González stepped into the holding role, while Rodri was not even on the bench for City’s 5-1 win at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola later confirmed the issue is with the same knee Rodri injured previously. “Yeah,” he admitted bluntly.

Rodri of Manchester City speaks to Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, after being substituted.

Back in September 2024, Rodri suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus damage in his right knee during a Premier League match against Arsenal, an injury that effectively ended his season. He only made his return late in the 2024-25 campaign with limited minutes, and now the same knee is again a source of concern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Rodri a doubt for Champions League trip

City had been optimistic about Rodri after he managed to play against Manchester United, Napoli, and Arsenal in the space of a week, prompting Guardiola to rest him for the EFL Cup. But with his right knee once again troubling him, the midfielder is now a major doubt for another key European fixture.

For Matchday 2 of the 2025-26 Champions League, City will visit AS Monaco, who opened their campaign with a crushing 4-1 defeat against Club Brugge. Unless Rodri shows significant improvement in training before Wednesday, Nico González is expected to remain in the holding midfield role in Guardiola’s system.