Mascherano sets record straight to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Supporters’ Shield push

Inter Miami are among the few Major League Soccer sides still in contention for the top spots in the regular season as the 2025 Supporters’ Shield race heats up. With the Herons defending last year’s trophy, head coach Javier Mascherano set the record straight for Lionel Messi’s team about what it will take to compete for the title.

Toronto FC halted Inter Miami’s winning streak on Saturday with a 1-1 draw in Canada. After scoring braces in back-to-back matches, Messi was kept off the scoresheet as goalkeeper Sean Johnson delivered a man-of-the-match performance that dented Miami’s hopes of repeating as Shield winners.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, with Miami sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, Mascherano stressed the importance of finishing as high as possible: “We’re focused on finishing as high as possible. Maybe we missed a chance today to keep climbing, but in the end it’ll be important to be up there because once the playoffs start, playing at home matters. If we can fight for the Supporters’ Shield, great, we’ll try.”

The Argentine coach also underlined that while the team is obliged to compete, their fate will ultimately depend on the leaders’ results. “I think we have the responsibility to fight for it, but in the end we’ll see if in the next four games we have the chance to stay in the race,” Mascherano added.

Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami CF, looks on during the MLS match between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF at BMO Field.

The Herons entered the Toronto match with 55 points in 29 games, still in control of their path toward the top of the MLS regular season table. But with Philadelphia Union now on 63 points through 32 games, Inter Miami must hope the leaders slip up in their final two fixtures.

Inter Miami feeling the fatigue

Because of their involvement in international competitions, several Inter Miami fixtures were rescheduled for September and October. Unlike leaders Philadelphia, Messi’s side endured a grueling schedule, playing every three to four days. The toll was evident against Toronto, with Sergio Busquets surprisingly substituted — a rare occurrence for the veteran midfielder.

Mascherano acknowledged the challenges of the packed calendar but insisted his side won’t make excuses. “We’re playing every three days. It’s not easy, when most teams play every seven or eight. But for us, we don’t like to make excuses. We’re trying to do our best, continue progressing, and hopefully if they drop points in the games they have left, we can be there. We’ll push until the end.”

After Saturday’s game against Toronto, Inter Miami will se action once again on Tuesday at home against the Chicago Fire, and then next Saturday against New England Revolution in another row of a packed schedule.

