How to watch Egypt vs South Africa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

By Leonardo Herrera

Mohamed Salah of Egypt
© Mohamed Hossam/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Egypt vs South Africa on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Egypt vs South Africa
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Friday, December 26, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Match Overview

Group B takes center stage with a marquee showdown as Egypt and South Africa collide in what could ultimately decide first place, featuring two World Cup-bound powers that entered the Africa Cup of Nations with statement victories.

Egypt survived a tight opener with a 2–1 win over Zimbabwe, while South Africa delivered a composed and convincing 2–1 result against Angola, signaling they are ready for elite competition. Both teams are coming with momentum, so this matchup has all the makings of a defining moment in the tournament.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Egypt vs South Africa and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
