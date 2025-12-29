Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Africa Cup of Nations
Comments

How to watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Mbekezeli Mfanufikile Mbokazi of South Africa
© Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty ImagesMbekezeli Mfanufikile Mbokazi of South Africa
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Zimbabwe vs South Africa
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT • Monday, December 29, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

South Africa enters the final stretch of Group B play still holding second place with three points despite a setback against Egypt, but the margin for error is thin as qualification remains unresolved. The Bafana Bafana understand that another victory would remove any doubt, yet the challenge is significant against a Zimbabwe side playing with urgency.

Zimbabwe has collected just one point through two matches, but the path forward is clear: a win would keep their hopes alive, and if Angola stumbles against Egypt, it would be enough to push Zimbabwe into second place. With both teams chasing very different objectives, the stakes are high and the pressure is on as the group picture begins to take shape.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Egypt vs South Africa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

How to watch Egypt vs South Africa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt take on South Africa on Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s everything you need to watch the matchup, including kickoff time and full broadcast information with TV and streaming options for viewers in the USA.

2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Which will be the opening game and where will it be played?

2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Which will be the opening game and where will it be played?

The opening match naturally becomes the narrative spark that lights the entire tournament. Tradition dictates that a host nation begins the action, setting the tone for the weeks to come.

How to watch Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 will face South Africa U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Zambia face off against Morocco on Matchday 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s how to watch every moment, including kickoff times and TV and streaming coverage options in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo