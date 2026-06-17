How to watch England vs Croatia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs Croatia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO England vs Croatia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

England enters the 2026 tournament with immense pressure and high expectations. Under manager Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions were flawless in their qualification campaign, winning all eight matches without conceding a single goal. This defensive solidity has become their trademark, but now they must prove they can translate that dominance onto the biggest stage against elite competition, starting with a formidable Croatian side.

For Croatia, this opening match is a chance to make a powerful statement. As runners-up in 2018 and third-place finishers in 2022, they have consistently defied expectations at major tournaments. Led by the timeless Luka Modrić, Zlatko Dalić‘s squad possesses the experience and tactical discipline to challenge any opponent. This clash is widely seen as the decider for the top spot in Group L, adding a layer of urgency from the very first whistle.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This fixture presents a fascinating contrast in styles. England‘s journey under Tuchel has been one of controlled efficiency. While their defensive record is perfect, some critics have pointed to a lack of attacking ruthlessness, particularly in narrow wins over lower-ranked teams. They are built to dominate possession and methodically break down opponents, relying on a well-drilled system to nullify threats.

Croatia, on the other hand, is a more adaptable and battle-hardened unit. They demonstrated their offensive firepower during qualifiers by scoring an average of 3.25 goals per game, yet they can also dig in defensively, as shown in their 0-0 draw with Czechia. The tactical battle will likely be won in midfield, where England‘s disciplined structure will attempt to contain the creative genius of Modrić and the tireless work rate of Mateo Kovačić.

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The motivation for both squads is crystal clear: winning this match provides a clear path to topping the group and securing a more favorable knockout-stage draw. For England, it’s about starting their campaign with a convincing victory to silence any doubters. For Croatia, it’s an opportunity to leverage their underdog status and tournament pedigree to seize control of the group from the outset.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, England has held the upper hand in this fixture. Across 11 meetings, the Three Lions have secured six wins to Croatia‘s three, with two matches ending in a draw. This record gives England a slight psychological edge heading into the encounter.

However, recent history tells a more nuanced story. While England won the last meeting 1-0 at the European Championship in 2021, the most memorable recent clash was the 2018 World Cup semi-final. In that match, Croatia triumphed 2-1 after extra time, a result that still looms large. Over the last five encounters, England has won three, but Croatia‘s ability to perform in high-stakes moments cannot be ignored.

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Data from their recent major tournament meetings suggests a tight, low-scoring affair is likely. The 1-0 result in 2021 and the 1-1 scoreline after 90 minutes in 2018 both point toward a cagey match. Furthermore, Croatia was limited to just eight shots in their 2021 defeat, highlighting England‘s capacity to control the game and restrict opportunities.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

England arrives in North America with a fully fit squad, while Croatia is sweating on the fitness of a key defender.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has his full complement of players available, having made some bold selections by leaving established names at home. This has paved the way for in-form players like Nico O’Reilly and Elliot Anderson to stake their claim in the starting lineup. The team is well-rested and has a clean bill of health, giving the manager no selection headaches ahead of this crucial opener.

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Croatia, however, faces a potential setback as starting center-back Duje Caleta-Car is a major doubt due to a back injury that kept him out of the warm-up friendlies. His absence would be a significant blow, forcing coach Zlatko Dalić to reshuffle his defensive line against England’s potent attack.

England Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Reilly, Konsa, Guéhi, James; Rice, Anderson; Rashford, Bellingham, Rogers; Kane.

This lineup reflects Tuchel’s emphasis on a strong defensive foundation, with Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson shielding the back four. The attacking dynamism comes from Jude Bellingham in the number 10 role, flanked by the pace of Marcus Rashford and the skill of Morgan Rogers, all in support of captain Harry Kane.

Croatia Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Livaković; Gvardiol, Pongračić, Vušković, Stanišić; Modrić, Kovačić; Perišić, Kramarić, Pašalić; Budimir.

This formation hinges on the legendary midfield partnership of Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić controlling the tempo. With Caleta-Car likely out, the young defensive pairing of Marin Pongračić and Luka Vušković will face a massive test. Up front, Ivan Perišić remains a constant threat from the wing, with Andrej Kramarić providing creativity.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the England vs Croatia match and every other game from the tournament on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices with iOS and Android.

In addition to the 2026 finals, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can watch leagues like La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga, ensuring you have year-round soccer action at your fingertips.

A monthly subscription costs just $14.99/month, offering incredible value for the breadth of live sports and on-demand content available. You can also opt for an annual plan to save even more.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.