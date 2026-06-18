Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Is Alphonso Davies playing? Canada vs Qatar projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group B match

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Alphonso Davies of Canada.
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesAlphonso Davies of Canada.

Canada and Qatar will square off on Thursday, June 18, for a crucial Matchday 2 Group B showdown at BC Place in Vancouver. With both nations aiming to secure a decisive victory to climb to the top of the group standings, the fitness and availability of Canadian superstar Alphonso Davies has become the central storyline surrounding Les Rouges.

Davies is expected to make his tournament debut against Qatar after fully recovering from a lingering muscular issue. Canada head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed that the versatile left-back has been cleared by the medical staff, and while he did not explicitly state whether the captain would start, Marsch indicated that Davies will feature at some point during the match.

During Wednesday’s pre-match press conference, Marsch provided an encouraging update regarding his star player’s overall conditioning. “Alphonso is looking really good,” Marsch told reporters. “It’s just a matter of evaluating the game model, determining how the match flows, and deciding how we feel Alphonso can best contribute to the squad right now, but he is completely ready and available.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The dynamic fullback originally sustained a hamstring injury on May 6 while playing for Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, an ailment that sidelined him for the remainder of the European domestic season. After watching Canada’s tournament opener from the bench as an unused substitute, Davies returned to full first-team training sessions this week to put himself back into selection contention.

Alphonso Davies #19 of Canada looks on the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Alphonso Davies #19 of Canada looks on the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The top of Group B up for grabs

The opening round of fixtures in Group B left the section completely deadlocked, as both matchups finished in identical 1-1 draws last week. Canada fought back to split points with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Switzerland and Qatar battled to a stalemate, leaving all four nations on level terms heading into the second World Cup matchday.

Advertisement
Canada 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

see also

Canada 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

A victory on Thursday would put either Canada or Qatar on the absolute brink of qualifying for the Round of 32 knockout stage, while simultaneously leaving the losing side facing a must-win scenario in the final group match. The winner of this fixture will temporarily claim sole possession of first place in Group B, with overall goal difference serving as the primary tiebreaker to separate the field.

Projected lineups for Canada and Qatar

Canada’s projected lineup (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.
Head coach: Jesse March.

Qatar’s projected lineup (4-3-3): Mahmud Abunada; Ayoub Al Oui, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Homan Al Amin; Jassem Gaber-Abdulsallam, Assim Madibo, Issa Laye; Edmilson Junior, Yusuf Abdurisag, Akram Afif.
Head coach: Julen Lopetegui.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup 2026: What is Canada current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is Canada current FIFA world ranking?

The current FIFA ranking that was updated on June 11 has Canada near their best ever.

How to watch Canada vs Qatar in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Canada vs Qatar in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Canada will face off against Qatar in Matchday 2 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the live broadcast in the United States.

Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup Group B opening game?

Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup Group B opening game?

Canada open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but Alphonso Davies is not part of the lineup.

Late drama but no winner as Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina finish level in 2026 World Cup Group B opener

Late drama but no winner as Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina finish level in 2026 World Cup Group B opener

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 World Cup as co-host Canada begins its Group B campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo