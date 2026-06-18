World Cup 2026: What is Canada current FIFA world ranking?

After a decent debut at the 2026 World Cup, Canada are ready to show how much they have grown in the last few years in the sport, which also came with an improvement in their FIFA world ranking.

The current ranking of Canada is 30th in the table made by FIFA on June 11. This ranking isn’t updated monthly, meaning this won’t change during the competition as the team tries to make history.

This ranking isn’t bad at all considering Canada’s best ranking since this method was established in 2018 is 26th in September 2025. It is however, the third in CONCACAF, 16 spots below Mexico and 13 spots away from the United States.

Canada’s rivals

While the ranking should say as it is right now with 1559.48 points, once the competition ends it could be higher. What Canada should do may be improve more from what they did in the past.

Switzerland are the best ranked team in the group (Harry How/Getty Images)

If the metrics of the ranking are worth something, Canada should be expected to reach the next round as they stand only behind Switzerland in this mathematic number, which are in the 19th.

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see also Canada 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

The other teams on Group B are far behind with Qatar being 26 places below in the 56th position. A bit lower are Bosnia and Herzegovina as the lowest ranked team from the four competing in the 64th.

FIFA Ranking procedure

The FIFA ranking announced by the entity on their website may not be very easy to follow because it requires a complex algorithm that uses many variables. Its next update is on July 19 with the explanation of how it works appearing on the official site.

According to FIFA: A new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council. This new version relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given time period as in the previous version of the World Ranking. The points which are added or subtracted are partially determined by the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking.

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