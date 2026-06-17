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Why Kyle Walker is missing the 2026 World Cup for England

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Kyle Walker of England in action during the international friendly match.
© Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesKyle Walker of England in action during the international friendly match.

Kyle Walker established as one of England’s most important players in recent years. After becoming a star at Manchester City, he was part of the national team squad that played in the 2018 and 2022 editions. Despite being 36 years old, he remains a starter in the Premier League, maintaining a high level of consistency. Nevertheless, head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided not to include the right-back in his squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Walker has been left out of England’s roster for the 2026 World Cup, as he decided to retire from international duty on March 10, 2026. Nonetheless, he remains a starter for Burnley in the Premier League, demonstrating both defensive and offensive solidity. At 36 years old, he has decided to focus solely on his club, looking to maintain his physical condition during the final years of his playing career.

“Although I only worked with him for a short period of time, I was always aware that he was one of England’s greats who fully embraced the highest honour of representing his country. An international career spanning 14 years and five major tournament is testament to Kyle’s dedication. He can look back on his time with the Three Lions with great pride,” Tuchel said, via England website.

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Despite the emergence of Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle remained a starter for several years. Not only did he shine offensively as one of the best in the world, but he also excelled defensively, providing a great deal of consistency. Therefore, Thomas Tuchel has decided to look for more defensive profiles for the 2026 World Cup, as this was one of the most decisive aspects of Walker’s game.

Kyle Walker of England.

Kyle Walker of England.

Who has taken Walker spot in England’s 2026 World Cup roster?

Looking to be protagonists at the 2026 World Cup, Thomas Tuchel has decided to rely on a highly balanced England squad. As a result, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and other stars were left out of the final roster. In addition, Kyle Walker’s place has not been taken by fully offensive full-backs; instead, Reece James was chosen as the starting right-back.

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Despite the numerous injuries he has suffered, Reece James has managed to become one of the most balanced full-backs in the world. In addition to his defensive strength, he provides a key contribution to the midfield, playing an important role in build-up play. Tuchel has decided not to call up a backup, leaving Jarell Quansah and John Stones as the options in case he experiences physical problems during the tournament.

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