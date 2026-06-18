How to watch Canada vs Qatar in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Qatar on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Canada vs Qatar WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Thursday, June 18, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Co-hosts Canada are on the hunt for a historic first-ever victory in the tournament as they prepare to face Qatar in a crucial Group B match. After a frustrating 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina where they dominated but failed to secure the win, the pressure is on for Jesse Marsch’s side to deliver in front of a passionate home crowd in Vancouver. A victory here is not just about three points; it’s about making a statement and seizing control of their destiny.

Qatar enters this clash with a massive confidence boost after snatching a dramatic and unexpected point against Switzerland. Despite being thoroughly outplayed for most of the game, they showed remarkable resilience to score a stoppage-time equalizer. This match represents a golden opportunity for Canada to move to four points and take a giant leap toward the knockout stages, while Qatar will be determined to prove their opening result was no fluke and continue to disrupt the group standings.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening round of fixtures painted a clear picture of both teams. Canada showcased an aggressive, high-tempo style against Bosnia, racking up 13 shots and an expected goals (xG) of 1.25. However, their Achilles’ heel was poor finishing, which ultimately cost them two points. Their nine-match unbeaten streak remains intact, but an average of just one goal per game in that span highlights their need for a more clinical edge.

In stark contrast, Qatar survived a tactical onslaught from Switzerland, conceding 26 shots and a staggering 3.24 xG. They are expected to deploy another deeply defensive low block, relying on organization and grit to frustrate the hosts. Their pressing intensity was the lowest of any team in the first round, allowing Switzerland a pass-per-defensive-action (PPDA) rate of 34.7. The game will be a battle of Canada‘s offensive firepower against Qatar’s disciplined, compact defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The motivations for both sides are crystal clear. For Canada, this is a legacy-defining moment. A win would secure their first-ever victory at the global showpiece and put them on the brink of qualifying for the Round of 32 for the first time. For Qatar, this is about earning respect on the world stage. After a disappointing showing as hosts in 2022, their spirited draw against a strong European side has given them a platform to build upon.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History offers little insight into this fixture, as the two nations have met only once before. Their lone encounter was an international friendly back in 2022, which provides the only direct comparison of their playing styles and personnel ahead of this critical tournament clash.

That friendly match ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Canada. The goalscorers on that day were Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, who happen to be the nation’s top two all-time leading scorers. This previous success, even in a non-competitive setting, will give Canada a psychological edge heading into this high-stakes game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This match marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Canada and Qatar. It is also a novel encounter in the context of the tournament, as it will be Canada’s first time facing a team from the AFC confederation. Likewise, Qatar has never played a CONCACAF nation in the finals, making this a fresh and unpredictable matchup for both teams.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Canada is set to receive a massive boost with a key player expected to return, while Qatar heads into the match with a fully available squad.

The big news for the co-hosts is the anticipated return of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. After remaining on the bench for the opener, he is expected to be fully fit and start at full-back, adding world-class speed and creativity to the lineup. Manager Jesse Marsch also faces a decision up front, with Cyle Larin making a strong case for a starting spot after scoring just seconds after coming on as a substitute against Bosnia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Qatar reports a clean bill of health and will likely stick with the core group that earned a hard-fought draw against Switzerland. Their strategy will again revolve around defensive solidity, with defender Pedro Miguel and goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada being crucial. Miguel made an incredible 12 defensive contributions in the first match, and Abunada‘s five crucial saves kept his team in the game.

Canada Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Crepeau; Johnston, Fougerolles, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi.

The return of Alphonso Davies provides a significant upgrade, offering elite talent on both sides of the ball. The formation allows Canada to control the midfield through Eustaquio and Kone while relying on the attacking prowess of Jonathan David to be more clinical in front of goal.

Qatar Projected XI (4-3-3):

Abunada; Al Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al-Amin; Abdulsallam, Madibo, Laye; Junior, Afif, Abdurisaq.

Qatar is expected to maintain its disciplined and defensive 4-3-3 shape, which can quickly transition into a solid low block. The focus will be on frustrating Canada‘s attack, with the hope of using Akram Afif’s pace on the counter-attack to create scoring chances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Canada vs Qatar match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this crucial tournament match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream games from Liga MX, LaLiga, and other international tournaments, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

The service is available for a competitive price of $14.99 per month, offering incredible value for soccer fans. The subscription includes live and on-demand content, allowing you to watch games at your convenience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Find out how to watch every game with our comprehensive World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.