How to watch Mexico vs South Korea in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs South Korea on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Mexico vs South Korea WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Thursday, June 18, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As co-hosts of the 2026 tournament, Mexico carries the weight of national expectation, and they delivered a commanding performance in their opening match. A routine 2-0 victory over South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca set a dominant tone for their campaign, showcasing an aggressive, high-pressing style that overwhelmed their opponents. With a crucial fixture against a formidable South Korean side up next, Mexico has a massive incentive to secure a win and top the group, which would guarantee their knockout stage games remain at their fortress-like home stadium.

South Korea enters this clash with equal confidence after demonstrating remarkable resilience in their opener. They battled back from a goal down to defeat Czechia 2-1, marking the first time in four tournament editions that they have won their opening fixture. Extending their unbeaten streak in competitive matches to 14, the Taegeuk Warriors have proven they possess both technical quality and mental fortitude. This match is effectively a decider for first place in Group A, with both teams looking to make a statement and secure a more favorable path in the Round of 32.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Both nations kicked off their campaigns with impressive victories, confirming their status as the group’s strongest contenders. Mexico’s win was a display of utter dominance, extending an eight-game unbeaten run in tournament openers and leveraging their home advantage perfectly. South Korea’s comeback victory highlighted their tactical discipline and character, proving they can adapt under pressure. With both teams already having one foot in the knockout stage, this match shifts focus to the strategic battle for seeding and momentum.

The game will likely be decided by a clash of styles. Mexico is expected to deploy the same high-intensity press that suffocated South Africa, aiming to win the ball high up the pitch and transition quickly. However, this aggressive approach can leave space behind their midfield, a vulnerability South Korea’s quick and technically gifted forwards are well-equipped to exploit. South Korea, who completed nearly 500 passes in their opener, will look to control possession and patiently break down Mexico‘s defense, making for a fascinating tactical duel.

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The stakes couldn’t be higher, particularly for the hosts. Winning Group A ensures Javier Aguirre’s side would play their Round of 32 and potential Round of 16 matches at the Estadio Azteca, a venue where they have lost just two competitive games in 65 years. For South Korea, topping the group would represent a major achievement and provide a smoother route through the knockout rounds. This shared urgency promises a fiercely contested and high-stakes encounter.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Mexico has held a clear advantage in this fixture and against Asian opponents in general. In five all-time tournament matches against AFC nations, Mexico has won every single one, including two victories over South Korea. This dominant record underscores their ability to perform on the biggest stage. Conversely, South Korea has struggled against CONCACAF teams in the competition, failing to secure a win in three attempts, with two of those losses coming against Mexico.

Looking at recent encounters, the pattern of competitive, high-scoring games continues. The two sides last met in the 2018 tournament group stage, where Mexico emerged with a 2-1 victory. Their most recent clash was a friendly in September 2025, which ended in an exciting 2-2 draw, suggesting the gap between the teams has narrowed. Notably, both teams have scored in six of their nine all-time meetings, including each of the last three.

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The data points toward a match with goals from both sides. Mexico has an impressive scoring record in this fixture, netting five times in their two previous tournament meetings. While South Korea has been on the losing end of those encounters, they have managed to find the back of the net in both. Given both teams’ attacking form in their opening matches, history suggests that neither defense is likely to keep a clean sheet.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams head into this pivotal Group A clash with key players ready, though Mexico must contend with a significant suspension in their defense.

Mexico‘s primary concern is the absence of starting center-back Cesar Montes, who was sent off late in the win against South Africa. His suspension forces a change to an otherwise settled backline, creating a potential opening for South Korea to exploit. On the other hand, South Korea reports a nearly full-strength squad, with Son Heung-min expected to lead the attack, eager to score after a frustrating but active performance in the opening match.

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Mexico Projected XI (4-1-4-1):

Rangel; Reyes, Chavez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira; Alvarado, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Quinones; Jimenez.

Manager Javier Aguirre is expected to maintain the formation that proved effective against South Africa. Mateo Chavez is the likely replacement for the suspended Cesar Montes at center-back. The attack will be spearheaded by Raúl Jiménez, with the dynamic Julián Quiñones providing a constant threat from the wing after a standout performance in the opener.

South Korea Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Seung-gyu; H. Lee, Min-Jae, G. Lee; Y.W. Seol, In-beom, S. Paik, T. Lee; K. Lee, J. Lee; Son.

South Korea’s strategy will center on dominating the midfield, with the technically superb Lee Kang-In and Hwang In-beom pulling the strings. Captain Son Heung-min will lead the line, aiming to convert the chances he creates and get on the scoresheet after being denied in the first game.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Mexico vs South Korea match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

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In addition to the 2026 tournament, Fubo offers access to a variety of other top soccer competitions. Subscribers can watch matches from leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga, and UEFA Champions League, making it a comprehensive choice for soccer fans.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month. The plan includes access to all live matches, on-demand replays, and exclusive content related to the tournament.

SEE MORE: Full World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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