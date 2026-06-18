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World Cup Recap: Portugal Struggles in Draw While England Impresses

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

The initial group stage fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have already provided massive tactical talking points and surprising scorelines. On the latest edition of Rabona TV’s daily recap, the conversation focuses on the wildly contrasting tournament debuts of Europe’s top football heavyweights.

Listen to the full analysis on Spotify to catch up on all the tactical breakdowns.

The headline story analyzes Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s disappointing performance against DR Congo. The match ended in a tight 1-1 stalemate, with the African nation successfully exploiting glaring tactical issues in the Portuguese setup that raised immediate questions about their defensive structure.

In sharp contrast, England looked incredibly fluid and dangerous during their opening fixture against Croatia. The Three Lions navigated a difficult tactical battle to secure an impressive 4-2 win, positioning themselves early as one of the tournament’s most lethal attacking units.

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Meanwhile, the remaining group fixtures delivered plenty of drama as Colombia spoiled Uzbekistan’s historic World Cup debut with a convincing 3-1 victory. The episode wraps up with a look at Ghana, who managed to secure a late, hard-fought victory over a resilient Panama squad to keep pace in their group.

You can stream the entire tactical recap right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the latest team chemistry issues, structural adjustments, and updated group standings.

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