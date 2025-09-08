How to watch El Salvador vs Suriname match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch El Salvador vs Suriname on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO El Salvador vs Suriname WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Monday, September 8, 2025 WHERE CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

El Salvador opened their World Cup qualifying journey with a gritty 1-0 win over Guatemala, showcasing their resilience against a squad fresh off a strong 2025 Gold Cup performance.

Now, they look to carry that momentum into their next matchup against Suriname, a team that stunned fans by earning a draw against Panama in their first game and is hungry to prove they can maintain their strong start.

More details on how to watch Paramount+ is now offering a Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to this game, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

