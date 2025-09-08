Lamine Yamal scare after Turkey match: Nearly unable to return to Spain

Lamine Yamal continues to prove why he is one of the brightest young stars in world soccer. The 17-year-old FC Barcelona forward played his 22nd match for Spain’s senior national team in the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Against Turkey, Yamal was once again decisive, registering two assists in Spain’s emphatic 6-0 victory.

Spain, coached by Luis de la Fuente, has looked sharp in its World Cup qualifying campaign, and Yamal has played a major role. Against Turkey, he first assisted Ferran Torres and later set up Mikel Merino, helping La Roja stay firmly on track for direct qualification to next summer’s tournament in North America, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

At just 17, Yamal has already become a regular starter and a creative force for Spain. His vision, dribbling, and composure under pressure continue to impress, making him one of the faces of Spain’s new generation.

A Passport problem after the game

However, not everything went smoothly for Yamal that night. After celebrating the victory in Konya, the young star faced an unusual off-field problem: he lost his passport.

After the match, Yamal faced a scare when he lost his passport in Turkey.

Journalist Emir Kiliccetinn captured the moment when Yamal searched desperately through his bag for the document, knowing that without it he wouldn’t be able to fly back to Spain. According to reports, he even left the Konya Büyükşehir Arena without finding it. The incident created a moment of tension for the teenager, though it was later resolved so he could return to Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: Spain and Argentina reportedly working on Finalissima with four possible hosts

Back to Barcelona with Hansi Flick

With the international break over, Yamal has already shifted his focus to club duties under new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. The Catalan side faces Valencia on Sunday, September 14, likely at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, in LaLiga’s fourth matchday of the 2025–26 season.

Just days later, Barcelona will begin their Champions League group stage campaign with a tough road game against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Thursday, September 18. Yamal is expected to play a key role in both fixtures as Barça balances domestic and European ambitions.