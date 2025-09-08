Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

Lamine Yamal scare after Turkey match: Nearly unable to return to Spain

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The 17-year-old Barcelona sensation now has 22 caps with Spain’s senior team, becoming a key figure in Luis de la Fuente’s lineup.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesThe 17-year-old Barcelona sensation now has 22 caps with Spain’s senior team, becoming a key figure in Luis de la Fuente’s lineup.

Lamine Yamal continues to prove why he is one of the brightest young stars in world soccer. The 17-year-old FC Barcelona forward played his 22nd match for Spain’s senior national team in the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Against Turkey, Yamal was once again decisive, registering two assists in Spain’s emphatic 6-0 victory.

Spain, coached by Luis de la Fuente, has looked sharp in its World Cup qualifying campaign, and Yamal has played a major role. Against Turkey, he first assisted Ferran Torres and later set up Mikel Merino, helping La Roja stay firmly on track for direct qualification to next summer’s tournament in North America, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

At just 17, Yamal has already become a regular starter and a creative force for Spain. His vision, dribbling, and composure under pressure continue to impress, making him one of the faces of Spain’s new generation.

A Passport problem after the game

However, not everything went smoothly for Yamal that night. After celebrating the victory in Konya, the young star faced an unusual off-field problem: he lost his passport.

After the match, Yamal faced a scare when he lost his passport in Turkey.

After the match, Yamal faced a scare when he lost his passport in Turkey.

Journalist Emir Kiliccetinn captured the moment when Yamal searched desperately through his bag for the document, knowing that without it he wouldn’t be able to fly back to Spain. According to reports, he even left the Konya Büyükşehir Arena without finding it. The incident created a moment of tension for the teenager, though it was later resolved so he could return to Barcelona.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: Spain and Argentina reportedly working on Finalissima with four possible hosts

see also

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: Spain and Argentina reportedly working on Finalissima with four possible hosts

Back to Barcelona with Hansi Flick

With the international break over, Yamal has already shifted his focus to club duties under new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. The Catalan side faces Valencia on Sunday, September 14, likely at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, in LaLiga’s fourth matchday of the 2025–26 season.

Just days later, Barcelona will begin their Champions League group stage campaign with a tough road game against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Thursday, September 18. Yamal is expected to play a key role in both fixtures as Barça balances domestic and European ambitions.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: Spain and Argentina reportedly working on Finalissima with four possible hosts

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: Spain and Argentina reportedly working on Finalissima with four possible hosts

Argentina and Spain are set to meet in the Finalissima 2026 between the champions of South America and Europe, with Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal as the main stars.

Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

Mbappé’s comments echo the long history of Ballon d’Or politics between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dating back to legends like Di Stéfano.

Will Lamine Yamal play? Projected lineups for Turkiye vs Spain in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Will Lamine Yamal play? Projected lineups for Turkiye vs Spain in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Lamine Yamal's Spain puts its 26-match unbeaten streak on the line when Luis de la Fuente’s side faces Turkey in Konya on September 7.

How to watch El Salvador vs Suriname match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch El Salvador vs Suriname match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador host Suriname in a Matchday 2 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Here’s how fans in the United States can catch the action live, with coverage available on both television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo