World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Panama vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cecilio Waterman of Panama
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesCecilio Waterman of Panama
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Panama vs Guatemala on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Panama vs Guatemala
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT • Monday, September 8, 2025
WHERE CBS Sports Golazo Network, Universo, Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock Premium
Match Overview

Panama enter their first home match of the World Cup qualifiers looking to rebound after an unexpected scoreless draw on the road against Suriname. The team will aim to capitalize on home-field advantage as they take on a Guatemala squad that has already stumbled, losing their opener to El Salvador.

With both sides seeking to bounce back from early setbacks, this clash promises high stakes and intense action. Don’t miss the chance to see these teams fight for an important early-season statement—tune in for what’s sure to be a thrilling showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Panama vs Guatemala and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
