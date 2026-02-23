Trending topics:
CONCACAF U20 Championship
How to watch El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

El Salvador flag
© Alex Peña/Getty ImagesEl Salvador flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20
WHAT 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Monday, February 23, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

CONCACAF’s newest youth tournament kicks off with a compelling early showdown as El Salvador U20 meet French Guiana U20, spotlighting two programs riding positive momentum—particularly French Guiana after notable progress at the senior level.

With regional pride and three crucial points on the line, both sides will look to make an immediate statement and set the tone for the competition. If you enjoy watching the next wave of talent in high-stakes action, this is a matchup you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
