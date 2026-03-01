Trending topics:
CONCACAF U20 Championship
How to watch Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Flag of El Salvador
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesFlag of El Salvador
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20
WHAT 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Sunday, March 1, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Fresh off a commanding 3-0 win over French Guiana, El Salvador U20 look to keep their strong start going as they face Belize U20 in a key CONCACAF youth showdown. The tournament has long been a stage for the region’s future stars, and El Salvador’s young core is eager to build momentum as part of the country’s broader World Cup ambitions at the senior level.

Belize, meanwhile, sees this generation as a chance to spark long-term growth for its national program, setting up a matchup filled with motivation on both sides. With rising talent and regional pride on display, this is one you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
