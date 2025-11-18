Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Panama vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cecilio Waterman of Panama
© John Duran/Getty ImagesCecilio Waterman of Panama
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Panama vs El Salvador on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Panama vs El Salvador
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 18, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group A delivers a high-stakes matchup as Suriname, one of the surprise contenders in this qualifying cycle, squares off with a Panama squad battling to stay in the hunt near the top of the standings, with both programs entering the day tied at 9 points.

Panama’s narrow edge on goal differential raises the urgency for a strong statement, and even El Salvador—struggling to find rhythm through a frustrating campaign—heads into the final stretch searching for something meaningful to build on. Don’t miss this crucial clash as the race for advancement tightens.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
