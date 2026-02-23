Lionel Messi’s star Argentina teammate reveals who he ranks above them ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi will carry the responsibility of leading Argentina as defending champions into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Albiceleste still regarded as one of the strongest national teams in the world. However, one of Messi’s national-team teammates recently shared his candid opinion on which side he currently ranks above them with less than five months until the tournament begins.

Despite being world champions and back-to-back Copa América winners, several Argentine stars have struggled to replicate that success at club level, particularly in Europe. One of the few exceptions has been Alexis Mac Allister, now a key figure for Liverpool, helping the club win last season’s Premier League title.

Also an integral piece of Argentina’s national team, Mac Allister spoke with YouTubers Agusneta and Teo D’Elia about the upcoming Finalissima against Spain, scheduled for March 27: “At that time, the Finalissima with Italy wasn’t talked about much. But the fact of going back to Qatar… it’s going to be nice.“

Asked whether Argentina or Spain currently deserve the title of best national team, the midfielder offered a frank assessment. “Right now, I see Spain above us. I think Spain and France are the two best, and we’re up there too,” he stated. “I feel like they’re in a very good moment. Obviously, playing a World Cup isn’t the same as playing qualifiers, whether in South America or Europe,” he added.

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates after scoring.

After Argentina’s dominant 3-0 win over Italy in the last Finalissima, Mac Allister also suggested the next edition won’t be as straightforward. “But they have very good players, they’re in a good moment, and it’s going to be difficult,” he said, while also stressing confidence in his own side: “We’re confident — we’re moving forward.“

So far in the 2025-26 season, Mac Allister has experienced a dip alongside the rest of Liverpool’s squad, with the club currently sitting sixth in the league, recording four goals and four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. Still, the Argentine star remains one of the few players virtually guaranteed a place alongside Messi, not only for the Finalissima but also for the 2026 World Cup.

Will Argentina feel the lack of competitiveness?

Argentina dominated the CONMEBOL qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, becoming the first national team to secure a berth and finishing top of the standings with 38 points from 18 matches, nine ahead of second-place Ecuador. Spain, meanwhile, enter the Finalissima in strong form and with more recent high-level competitive minutes.

European qualifiers took place in September, October, and November, with Spain topping their group with five wins and one draw. By contrast, during the October and November international windows, Argentina played only three friendlies (against Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Angola) matches far less demanding than what they will face at the World Cup, especially with the Finalissima looming as their next major test.

