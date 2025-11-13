Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Mario Gonzalez of El Salvador
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesMario Gonzalez of El Salvador
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Suriname vs El Salvador on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Suriname vs El Salvador
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Thursday, November 13, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, Universo, Telemundo and CBS Sports Network
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Suriname is closing in on a potential World Cup breakthrough, sitting atop its qualifying group with six points and a slight edge over Panama on goal difference. A victory in this crucial showdown would keep their dream alive and their path to the tournament firmly under control.

For El Salvador, however, the margin for error is gone—another defeat could end their hopes of advancing. With everything on the line for both nations, this matchup promises drama, intensity, and history in the making. Don’t miss a second of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Suriname vs El Salvador and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo chases World Cup qualification

Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo chases World Cup qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will look to secure their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they visit Ireland this Thursday in the European qualifiers. Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for France vs. Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for France vs. Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Ousmane Dembele’s name has been conspicuously absent from France’s squad list ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Ukraine at the Parc des Princes — and fans are wondering why.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes unusual request to Ireland fans ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo makes unusual request to Ireland fans ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier

Portugal will face Ireland this Thursday in the World Cup qualifiers, and Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to the rival fans.

Could Lionel Messi rejoin Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami? Hansi Flick’s reported position on short-term comeback emerges

Could Lionel Messi rejoin Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami? Hansi Flick’s reported position on short-term comeback emerges

Could the man who left in tears in 2021 return for one last dance in the Blaugrana shirt? Could Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s new coach, be the man to bring him back?

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo