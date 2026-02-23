Trending topics:
AC Milan
Christian Pulisic’s return to starting XI spoiled as key AC Milan teammate suffers concerning injury

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan playing at the Coppa Italia.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan playing at the Coppa Italia.

Christian Pulisic finally returned to the starting XI for AC Milan against Parma, but the match unfolded far from expectations, not only because of the result, but also the aftermath. During the game, one of the USMNT star’s key teammates suffered a concerning injury that will sideline him for nearly the rest of the season.

For Matchday 26 of the Serie A season, Milan hosted Parma at San Siro, aiming to cut the gap on league leaders Inter Milan. Concern arose as early as the eighth minute when goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi collided midair with midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the Englishman coming off worse and forced to leave the match due to injury.

In a statement released Monday, AC Milan confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheeksuffered significant facial trauma yesterday, which resulted in a fracture of the alveolar process of the jaw.” To reduce and stabilize the fracture, the midfielder underwent surgery and has already been discharged.

The biggest blow concerns the recovery timeline. The club estimates an absence of roughly eight weeks, meaning the midfielder will be unavailable until late April and could miss eight of the team’s remaining 12 league matches, not accounting for the additional time needed to regain full match fitness.

Edoardo Corvi of Parma Calcio clashes with Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan.

Edoardo Corvi of Parma Calcio clashes with Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan.

Loftus-Cheek’s message after surgery

After battling muscular injuries that limited his minutes earlier in the season, Loftus-Cheek had begun reclaiming his place under coach Massimiliano Allegri, making 27 appearances with three goals and one assist across all competitions. This latest setback, however, abruptly halts that progress.

Rafael Leao could leave as AC Milan reportedly opens talks with a Premier League side for the Portuguese star

see also

Rafael Leao could leave as AC Milan reportedly opens talks with a Premier League side for the Portuguese star

Saying the worst is already behind him, the midfielder shared a message on social media: “A heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff who supported me over these past hours with professionalism and care. A special thanks to all the fans for your countless messages of love and support: I’ve read them, felt them, and they’ve given me incredible strength. Thanks to my teammates: we are a team, we are a family. Now, forward towards our goals, strong and united. Together.

Loftus-Cheek, another blow in Milan’s injury crisis

So far this season, Milan have struggled for consistency in league play, not due to a drop in overall quality but largely because of persistent injuries throughout the squad. One of the most notable absences had been Pulisic, whose strong start was derailed by muscular issues that limited his participation in the last four matches before his recent return to the starting XI.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan.

In Loftus-Cheek’s case, he had become a valuable tactical option for Allegri, deployed both in midfield alongside Luka Modric-type profiles and in advanced roles when attackers such as Rafael Leao, Santiago Gimenez, and Niclas Fullkrug were unavailable. With the Englishman now sidelined until the closing stretch of the campaign, Milan add yet another name to an already lengthy injury list, an issue the club will need to manage carefully down the run-in.

