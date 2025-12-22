Trending topics:
Africa Cup of Nations
How to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Mohamed Salah of Egypt
© Ahmed Hasan/Gallo Images/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Egypt vs Zimbabwe
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, December 22, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Match Overview

Egypt opens its Africa Cup of Nations campaign as one of the tournament favorites, with Mohamed Salah leading another run at continental glory. Coming off a World Cup qualification driven by their superstar forward, the Pharaohs begin group play against Zimbabwe.

In a group that also includes Angola and South Africa, Zimbabwe seems to be a much accessible rival. That’s why Egypt enters as the clear favorite, however AFCON is known for early surprises, making this opener more intriguing than it looks—don’t miss the chance to watch how this title bid begins.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
