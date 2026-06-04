Neymar to miss Brazil trip for Egypt friendly to continue 2026 World Cup recovery

Neymar is currently locked into a rehabilitation program that has kept him separated from the main group during Brazil‘s training sessions. To maximize his chances of being fully fit for the Selecao‘s looming 2026 World Cup opener, the Santos superstar has been completely omitted from the traveling squad for their upcoming friendly against Egypt, remaining behind at the team’s base camp.

Brazil is scheduled to square off against Egypt on Saturday, June 6, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, marking their final exhibition match before launching their World Cup campaign against Morocco. However, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed in an official statement released on Thursday that Neymar will not board the plane with his teammates.

Instead, the veteran attacker will remain at the team’s primary headquarters in New Jersey to focus on his recovery. Nursing a Grade 2 calf strain that he suffered during domestic play back on May 17, the medical staff’s blueprint mandates that Neymar undergo intensive, specialized physical therapy to accelerate the healing process rather than endure the fatigue of travel.

While the injury previously kept him out of action, Neymar still took his place on the substitutes’ bench to support his teammates during Brazil’s prior friendly at the Maracana, where several opposing players even snapped photos with the former Barcelona star. This time around, the federation has opted against a similar arrangement, choosing to keep the 34-year-old entirely isolated from the matchday environment.

Neymar Jr. of Brasil speaks to teammates Vinicius Junior and Bruno Guimaraes.

What lies ahead for Neymar?

Despite growing external anxiety surrounding his overall durability, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly reassured the public that Neymar’s place on the final 26-man roster remains completely secure. While Neymar faces stiff internal competition from elite wingers Vinicius Junior and Raphinha for a spot in the starting XI, his inclusion in the tournament squad is a certainty, even if his initial workload is somewhat restricted.

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The five-time world champions will officially kick off their tournament run on June 13 against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Given that he has yet to participate in standard team drills, expectations are increasingly mounting that the legendary playmaker will be forced to sit out the highly anticipated Group C curtain-raiser.

Nevertheless, the CBF medical department plans to monitor Neymar’s physical progression on a daily basis over the next week, with an additional MRI scan scheduled for June 12, exactly 24 hours prior to the Morocco clash. The definitive data from that final imaging session will ultimately allow the coaching staff and team doctors to make a late game-time decision on his availability.