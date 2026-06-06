How to watch Brazil vs Egypt match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Egypt on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Brazil vs Egypt WHAT International Friendly WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Brazil and Egypt square off in a World Cup tune-up featuring two teams with very different objectives. Despite some uneven recent performances, Brazil remains one of the tournament favorites, with Vinicius Jr. leading a talented squad eager to sharpen its form before the competition begins.

Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, is hoping to make a historic run beyond the group stage, and a matchup against one of South America’s most successful nations provides a valuable test ahead of the World Cup.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Brazil vs Egypt and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement