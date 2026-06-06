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How to watch Brazil vs Egypt match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Vinicius Junior of Brazil
© Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Brazil
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Egypt on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Brazil vs Egypt
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Brazil and Egypt square off in a World Cup tune-up featuring two teams with very different objectives. Despite some uneven recent performances, Brazil remains one of the tournament favorites, with Vinicius Jr. leading a talented squad eager to sharpen its form before the competition begins.

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Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, is hoping to make a historic run beyond the group stage, and a matchup against one of South America’s most successful nations provides a valuable test ahead of the World Cup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Brazil vs Egypt and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Neymar playing today? Projected lineups for Brazil vs Egypt pre-World Cup friendly

Is Neymar playing today? Projected lineups for Brazil vs Egypt pre-World Cup friendly

Brazil and Egypt are set to meet in one of the final tune-up matches before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with much of the attention focused on Neymar.

Neymar to miss Brazil trip for Egypt friendly to continue 2026 World Cup recovery

Neymar to miss Brazil trip for Egypt friendly to continue 2026 World Cup recovery

With Brazil facing Egypt on Saturday, Neymar will miss the trip for the friendly to continue his recovery ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush headline Egypt’s 27-man roster for 2026 World Cup

Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush headline Egypt’s 27-man roster for 2026 World Cup

Egypt have unveiled a 27-man provisional roster for the 2026 World Cup, headlined by Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Mohamed Salah injury update: Liverpool, Egypt optimistic after hamstring scare

Mohamed Salah injury update: Liverpool, Egypt optimistic after hamstring scare

Liverpool and Egypt have received encouraging news regarding Mohamed Salah.

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