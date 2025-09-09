How to watch Ecuador vs Argentina match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ecuador vs Argentina on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Ecuador vs Argentina WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying WHEN 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Tuesday, September 9, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz Pay-Per-View STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Argentina have locked up first place in World Cup qualifying, but the reigning champions won’t ease up as they look to finish strong without Lionel Messi in the lineup. Their final test comes against Ecuador, a squad that’s been one of the most consistent in South America despite a costly three-point deduction.

Sitting fourth in the table but performing at a level that could have had them in second, Ecuador enter this clash with confidence and the chance to make a statement against the region’s top team. Don’t miss this showdown as two South American powers close out qualifying in style.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Ecuador vs Argentina and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Fanatiz has World Cup qualifiers such as Ecuador vs Argentina, and other exclusive pay-per-view matches, throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

