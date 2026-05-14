Report: Robert Lewandowski set to leave Barcelona prompting Joao Pedro transfer talks intensify

Barcelona have managed to remain one of the best teams in Spain, winning the 2025–26 La Liga title and delivering solid performances in the Champions League. Despite this, they have faced serious issues in attack, leaving Robert Lewandowski on the verge of leaving the club as a free agent. In light of this, the Blaugrana have decided to prioritize the signing of João Pedro in the summer of 2026 as stellar reinforcement.

According to Nil Solà, via Què T’hi Jugues, the Blaugrana have decided not to offer Robert Lewandowski a contract renewal. Given this, he could officially announce his departure after the upcoming match vs Real Betis. While he had offers from Europe, he is reportedly aiming to play in Saudi Arabia, as he has proposals to become a marquee signing with a massive salary. With this, the Spanish team has accelerated negotiations for João Pedro.

After the difficulties in completing the signing of Julián Álvarez, Barcelona have decided to change targets, now prioritizing the arrival of João Pedro from Chelsea FC. Like the Argentine star, the Brazilian striker could be involved in a €100 million transfer. In addition, sporting director Deco is reportedly delighted with his player profile, having already contacted the player’s camp, which is open to leaving the Blues in the summer of 2026.

Far from being a straightforward signing, the Blaugranas face a major obstacle, as Chelsea consider the Brazilian striker untouchable as they paid €63.7 million for him in July 2025, reports The Athletic. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old striker could push for an exit if the club fails to qualify for European competitions. In addition, Hansi Flick’s team wants to finalize negotiations with the Blues and secure João Pedro’s signing before the 2026 World Cup.

Pedro could be a very good option for Barcelona

João Pedro may thrive alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at Barcelona

Despite João Pedro being a recent signing for Chelsea, he has managed to prove himself as a truly game-changing player. After playing 48 matches, the Brazilian striker has scored 20 goals and provided 9 assists, making him the team’s top scorer this season. Beyond his statistics, he has shown himself to be a modern striker, making his potential fit alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at Barcelona seem ideal.

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see also Hansi Flick leaves Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona future unclear: ‘Things are what they are’

João Pedro has proven to be a highly versatile striker, capable of changing levels and creating space for the wingers. With Raphinha and Lamine Yamal as the team’s biggest stars, the Brazilian striker would not arrive to interrupt their development, but rather to enhance it, as his tactical intelligence would allow him to combine very well with both players while maintaining a strong scoring rate, resembling Luis Suarez’ role at Barcelona.