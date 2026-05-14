2026 World Cup will feature first-ever halftime show in final as FIFA confirms BTS, Madonna, and Shakira

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11, when Mexico and South Africa face off at Estadio Azteca. From there, the tournament will feature more than a month of matches leading up to the July 19 final. FIFA has now confirmed that BTS, Madonna, and Shakira will perform during the halftime show.

“The world’s biggest stage. An even bigger purpose. On July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show is coming to New York New Jersey Stadium, featuring superstars Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, curated by Coldplay‘s Chris Martin!” FIFA announced this Thursday through a post on its official social media accounts.

This represents a crucial innovation for soccer, as matches traditionally do not include halftime shows. The organization of major sporting events in the United States in recent years has helped change that, adopting decisions inspired by events such as the NFL’s Super Bowl.

To make this possible, however, traditional soccer rules for these matches had to be adjusted. The standard 15-minute halftime break was extended to 30 minutes to allow for the stage setup on the field, the performance itself, and the removal of the structure before play resumed.

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Other soccer events that featured halftime shows

These recent innovations in soccer had their first major test during the 2024 Copa America final, the first time a halftime show was included in a major international soccer final. When Argentina and Colombia completed the opening 45 minutes of that match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Shakira took the stage to perform a short concert for the 65,000 fans in attendance and the millions watching on television.

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The same happened again in the United States during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. In the final played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0, J Balvin, Doja Cat, and Tems performed during halftime.

The 2026 World Cup halftime show will also support charitable causes

Beyond bringing together world-famous artists to entertain the millions of fans watching the final around the globe, the 2026 World Cup halftime show will also serve a charitable purpose.

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“A FIFA World Cup first, the Halftime Show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark initiative working to raise $100 USD million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world,” FIFA announced. “Throughout the tournament, USD 1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be donated to the Fund.”

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