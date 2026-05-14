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Bad news for Messi as key Inter Miami teammate Allende ruled out of upcoming MLS matches

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.
© Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesInter Miami star Lionel Messi.

As Inter Miami approach the final matches of the semester looking to close the gap at the top of the Eastern Conference standings in Major League Soccer, one of Lionel Messi’s key teammates will be sidelined for an extended period: Tadeo Allende.

After missing the Herons’ most recent matches, the Argentine player’s situation was addressed by the club through an official statement published on its website this week: Forward Tadeo Allende will travel to Barcelona, Spain to undergo a specialized evaluation of his right knee by Dr. Ramón Cugat at the Instituto Cugat.”

Inter Miami later provided additional details regarding the next steps in the forward’s recovery. “In the coming days, the appropriate course of treatment will be determined in coordination with the Club’s medical staff once the player returns to Miami,” the statement added.

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However, regarding the timeline, the news is not encouraging: “At this time, Tadeo Allende will be unavailable for the team’s upcoming matches, and his recovery progress will determine the timeline for his return to sporting activity.”

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When will Allende be able to play again for Inter Miami?

The confirmation that Tadeo Allende will miss Inter Miami’s upcoming matches means he is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Regardless of the severity of his knee issue, the schedule itself will keep him out of action for an extended period.

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MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The Herons will face the Portland Timbers this Sunday, and one week later they will close out the semester by hosting the Philadelphia Union. Once that match is completed, the 2026 MLS season will enter a break due to the World Cup.

The league will not resume until after the FIFA tournament final is played. Inter Miami’s first scheduled match after the break is set for July 22 against the Chicago Fire at Nu Stadium. That means Allende is facing at least two months without official matches.

Allende’s importance to Inter Miami

While Lionel Messi is clearly the undisputed star of Inter Miami, a significant part of the club’s 2025 MLS title run was due to Tadeo Allende. The Argentine forward was the team’s most decisive player during the playoffs, recording nine goals and two assists in six matches.

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During the postseason, Allende and Messi formed a highly effective partnership that helped the team make the difference in crucial matches. After the break, Inter Miami made a $5 million investment to permanently acquire Tadeo, but so far he has not been able to replicate those performances. This season, Allende has played 11 matches across MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup without registering a goal or an assist.

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