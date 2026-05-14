Carlo Ancelotti commits future to Brazil with deal running until 2030 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti originally committed his future to the Brazil national team back in May 2025, tasked with bringing stability to the Selecao during a period of transition. Nearly a year into his tenure, the Italian tactician has doubled down on his commitment, signing a new contract extension that keeps him at the helm through the 2030 World Cup.

On Thursday, May 14, the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) released an official statement announcing the four-year extension for Ancelotti. While his initial agreement was only set to carry the national team through the 2026 tournament, he is now fully integrated into the federation’s long-term vision for the program.

In a video released by the CBF, Ancelotti reflected on his first year in South America and the significance of the role: “I arrived in Brazil one year ago. From the first minute, I understood what football means to this country. For a year, we have been working to bring the Brazilian National Team back to the top of the world. But the CBF and I want more. More victories, more time, more work.“

Now officially leading the project that will take Brazil into the World Cup’s centennial celebration, Ancelotti expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from the fans. “We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for four more years. We are going together to the 2030 World Cup. I want to thank the CBF for their trust. Thank you, Brazil, for the warm reception and for all the affection,” he added.

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In less than a year in charge, Ancelotti has overseen ten Brazil matches, including the final stages of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers and six friendly fixtures, compiling a record of five wins, two draws and three defeats. Beyond the 2026 World Cup, his remit now includes the 2028 Copa América and the 2030 World Cup.

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see also Carlo Ancelotti praises Neymar’s fitness progress, insists on ‘no pressure’ regarding Brazil World Cup roster

How old will Ancelotti be at the 2030 World Cup?

More than 30 years have passed since Ancelotti first stepped into the dugout with Italian side Reggiana in 1995, a journey that has made him one of the most decorated managers in the history of the game. The Brazil role holds a unique distinction in that history, representing his first experience managing a national team, and the extension means he will now lead that project for the better part of a decade.

Born on June 10, 1959, Ancelotti will turn 71 by the time his new contract concludes. The 2030 World Cup will feature inauguration matches in South America before shifting to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, and the Italian has made clear his intention to add to the Pentacampeões’ legacy before his tenure is done.

Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad announcement imminent

The extension announcement comes at a critical moment, with Ancelotti set to reveal his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup in just days. The official unveiling is scheduled to take place at the Museu do Amanhã in Rio de Janeiro on May 18.

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A preliminary list of 55 players has already been submitted to FIFA, with Neymar’s inclusion among the most closely watched names on the longlist. While the former Barcelona and PSG star’s potential participation has captured significant public attention, Ancelotti has been unambiguous in stating that fitness will be the deciding factor for every player on the list, Neymar included.