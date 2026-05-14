Mohamed Salah’s MLS move in jeopardy as Fenerbahçe reportedly offers the Egyptian a €60 million deal

After losing prominence under Arne Slot, Mohamed Salah decided to leave Liverpool, reaching an agreement to depart as a free agent at the end of the season. Despite being 34 years old, he remains one of the Reds’ most productive players, attracting interest from several clubs. Even though the Egyptian’s possible move to MLS had been gaining momentum, Fenerbahçe are reportedly willing to offer him a €60 million deal.

Salah has been heavily linked with a possible move to San Diego FC, as owner Sir Mohamed Mansour is open to pushing for his arrival. Although the club has always prioritized the development of young talent, the Egyptian’s arrival would represent a world-class reinforcement, reveals Ben Jacobs via talkSPORT. Nevertheless, the emergence of Fenerbahçe could shake up his potential move to MLS.

According to the Turkish outlet A Spor, Mohamed Salah has become Fenerbahçe’s main target, with the club holding ongoing talks with the Egyptian’s agents. In addition, the Turkish side would be willing to offer him a €20 million contract in a three-year deal, for a total package worth €60 million. Alongside this, the 33-year-old star could compete in the Champions League, as they have secured a spot in the tournament’s playoffs.

Mohamed Salah could prioritize remaining in the European leagues, as he has proven he still has the talent to shine. Despite going through an inconsistent season, he has managed to score 12 goals and provide 9 assists while competing in the Premier League and the Champions League. With this in mind, the Egyptian could still be a starter for Fenerbahçe, a club that regularly competes in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Mohamed Salah may decide his future after the 2026 World Cup

At 33 years old, Mohamed Salah is facing what could be his final World Cup with Egypt. Unlike previous editions, he would arrive as a free agent, as he does not appear to be in a hurry to decide his professional future despite receiving numerous offers from Fenerbahçe, MLS, and the Saudi Pro League. With this in mind, he could bet on his performances at the 2026 edition becoming the springboard to secure better offers.

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see also Mohamed Salah’s replacement identified as Liverpool reportedly prioritize Bradley Barcola’s arrival

In case he manages to emerge as a prolific scorer at the 2026 World Cup, he could approach negotiations with clubs from a different position, as he would be coming off shining on one of the biggest stages in the world. Nevertheless, Fenerbahçe’s offer appears to be the most attractive, as it not only includes an extremely high salary, but also a three-year contract, something very few clubs would be willing to offer.