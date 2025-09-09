World Cup 2026 tickets: Sale time, how to buy step-by-step, and full price list

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup—set to be played across the United States, Mexico, and Canada—has officially begun, and not just on the field. Starting Wednesday, September 10, 2025, fans from all over the world can begin purchasing tickets to watch their favorite nations live in action. From the group stage to the final, everything will be up for grabs.

The first sales phase is reserved exclusively for Visa cardholders over the age of 18. It opens at 11 AM ET on September 10 and will run until 11 AM ET on Friday, September 19. This priority window allows Visa users to apply for tickets before the general public.

Fans who miss out need not worry. FIFA has established multiple sales phases to ensure more opportunities:

Phase 2 : Runs from October 27 to October 31 . Successful applicants will receive emails between mid-November and early December.

: Runs from . Successful applicants will receive emails between mid-November and early December. Phase 3: Opens after the World Cup group stage draw on December 5. During this window, fans can purchase tickets for specific matches based on the finalized schedule.

It’s important to note that all purchases are allocated via random selection, not first-come, first-served. Later, closer to the opening match, FIFA will release remaining tickets on a first-come basis for fans still looking to secure seats.

The US will welcome the world’s best players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Step-by-step guide to buying tickets

Register on FIFA’s official website. Create a FIFA ID, a digital passport that logs your fan history and eligibility. Enter the ticket lottery by selecting your desired matches. Wait for an email notification—starting September 29—that will provide details on ticket availability and purchase dates.

Each fan can register for up to 10 different matches and purchase a maximum of four tickets per game.

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup

Group stage tickets will start at $60 .

will start at . Final match tickets may cost as much as $6,730 .

may cost as much as . Prices will follow a dynamic pricing model, similar to the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S., meaning they may fluctuate based on demand—even during the Visa presale.

Important notes for fans

Only Visa cardholders can participate in the first phase; later rounds will be open to all fans worldwide.

Buyers must be adults and have modern payment methods ready—no cash or checks will be accepted.

ready—no cash or checks will be accepted. FIFA has built a ticket return system on its site to help fans resell or return tickets purchased in error.

With ticket sales finally open, the race is on for fans to secure seats at the biggest World Cup in history. Whether you plan to watch Messi, Mbappé, or the USMNT on home soil, the opportunity to be part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is just a few clicks away.